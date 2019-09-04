Hello beauties!
Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection has been born from a collaboration with Pokemon Company. Guess who is going to be the start of this makeup line? The famous Pikachu who is going to be present on every packaging of every product from lipstick to eyeshadow palette and cosmetic sets.
Japan Launch Date – Pre-Order 25 October 2019 | 1 November 2019 first part | 15 November 2019 second part | at SEPHORA, Shu Uemura
Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection
The entire collection is super fun and playful, featuring so many products and eyeshadow palettes. Those Shu Uemura Pokemon eyeshadow palettes are just my speed when I look at the rosy and nude shades.
Shu Uemura Pokemon Eyeshadow x 9 Palette – Limited Edition
- Brick Blast
- Mythical Purple
Pokemon Glow On Duo Palette – Limited Edition
- Coral Sparkle
- Peach Beam
Shu Uemura Pokemon Rouge Unlimited Amplified Lipstick – Limited Edition
- 163 Flame Thrower
- Pumpkin Buzz
- Crimson Spin (Matte)
- Orange Thunderbold (Matte)
- Bolt Burgundy (Shiny)
- Rosie Shot (Shiny)
Shu Uemura Pokemon Mini Lip Coffret – Limited Edition
Features 5 mini lipsticks from red to nude and coral shades.
Beauty Cleansing Oil (150 ml)
Beauty Cleansing Oil (450 ml)
Shu Uemuera Pokemon Eyelash Curler
Shu Uemuera Pokemon Premium Brush Set