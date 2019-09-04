Home Beauty Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection
Beauty

Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection

September 4, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection has been born from a collaboration with Pokemon Company. Guess who is going to be the start of this makeup line? The famous Pikachu who is going to be present on every packaging of every product from lipstick to eyeshadow palette and cosmetic sets.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – Pre-Order 25 October 2019 | 1 November 2019 first part | 15 November 2019 second part | at SEPHORA, Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection

The entire collection is super fun and playful, featuring so many products and eyeshadow palettes. Those Shu Uemura Pokemon eyeshadow palettes are just my speed when I look at the rosy and nude shades.

 

Shu Uemura Pokemon Eyeshadow x 9 Palette – Limited Edition

  • Brick Blast
  • Mythical Purple

Pokemon Glow On Duo Palette – Limited Edition

  • Coral Sparkle
  • Peach Beam

Shu Uemura Pokemon Rouge Unlimited Amplified Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • 163 Flame Thrower
  • Pumpkin Buzz
  • Crimson Spin (Matte)
  • Orange Thunderbold (Matte)
  • Bolt Burgundy (Shiny)
  • Rosie Shot (Shiny)

Shu Uemura Pokemon Mini Lip Coffret – Limited Edition

Features 5 mini lipsticks from red to nude and coral shades.

Beauty Cleansing Oil (150 ml)

Beauty Cleansing Oil (450 ml)

Shu Uemuera Pokemon Eyelash Curler

Shu Uemuera Pokemon Premium Brush Set

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sonia Rykiel Perfect Makeup Cream & Powder Spring...

January 28, 2014

Marc Jacobs Beauty Holiday 2013

October 31, 2013

Senna Lip Products for Summer 2010 – Preview,...

July 25, 2010

Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster

March 2, 2014

Lancome Blush Subtil Creme Preview, Photos & Swatches

July 13, 2017

Smashbox Always Sharp 3D Liner for Spring 2014

February 5, 2014

Bobbi Brown University Lip Palette for Holiday 2015

August 5, 2015

Technic Fruity Lip Gloss – Review, Photos, Swatches,...

April 7, 2010

Isadora Rio Carneval Summer 2014 Collection

April 8, 2014

Chantecaille Summer 2019 Makeup Collection – Available Now

April 19, 2019

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.