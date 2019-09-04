Hello beauties!

Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection has been born from a collaboration with Pokemon Company. Guess who is going to be the start of this makeup line? The famous Pikachu who is going to be present on every packaging of every product from lipstick to eyeshadow palette and cosmetic sets.

Japan Launch Date – Pre-Order 25 October 2019 | 1 November 2019 first part | 15 November 2019 second part | at SEPHORA, Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura Pokemon Fall 2019 Collection

The entire collection is super fun and playful, featuring so many products and eyeshadow palettes. Those Shu Uemura Pokemon eyeshadow palettes are just my speed when I look at the rosy and nude shades.

Shu Uemura Pokemon Eyeshadow x 9 Palette – Limited Edition

Brick Blast

Mythical Purple

Pokemon Glow On Duo Palette – Limited Edition

Coral Sparkle

Peach Beam

Shu Uemura Pokemon Rouge Unlimited Amplified Lipstick – Limited Edition

163 Flame Thrower

Pumpkin Buzz

Crimson Spin (Matte)

Orange Thunderbold (Matte)

Bolt Burgundy (Shiny)

Rosie Shot (Shiny)

Shu Uemura Pokemon Mini Lip Coffret – Limited Edition

Features 5 mini lipsticks from red to nude and coral shades.

Beauty Cleansing Oil (150 ml)

Beauty Cleansing Oil (450 ml)

Shu Uemuera Pokemon Eyelash Curler

Shu Uemuera Pokemon Premium Brush Set