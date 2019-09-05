Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona presents here Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection which features the new Natasha Denona Mini Gold & Gold Glow Palettes. The Mini Gold Eyeshadow Palette is derived from the Gold Palette which was released as part of her Holiday 2018 collection and features the best shades. It will be listed as a permanent product while the Gold Glow palette will be a limited edition.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 17 September 2019 at SEPHORA |soon at Beautylish, Selfridges

Natasha Denona Mini Gold & Gold Glow Palettes Holiday 2019 Collection

Gold Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Permanent – $25.00 (Sephora Exclusive) Lodge (283CP) Matte light tawny brown

Matte light tawny brown Dark Sepia (47P) Dark taupe with pink shimmer

Dark taupe with pink shimmer D’or (284M) High shine vibrant yellow gold

High shine vibrant yellow gold Bia (285CP) Matte olive green

Matte olive green Antheia (286DC) Taupe with green reflects

Glow Gold Shimmer Duo – Limited Edition – $42.00 This cheek and highlighting palette features a combination of two gold highlighters—one warm gold in the super glow formula and the other in a golden sparkling diamond powder to create the perfect, sparkly golden-glow look. Suitable for all skin tones. Diamond Powder – Sparkling gold

– Sparkling gold Super Glow – Warm gold