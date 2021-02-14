SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush joined the SUQQU color range this Spring in a limited edition. It’s quite a soft pink and ideal for a fresh Spring makeup look. I was fortunate to get this color courtesy of SUQQU UK but it was already on my list along with the other 4 eyeshadow quads that I purchased myself. I have live swatches, detailed review and makeup look waiting for your after the jump.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK – Now at SELFRIDGES | Cult Beauty, Harrods, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush Review

SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush (£34.00 for 7.5g/ 0.26 oz) is a new and limited edition cheek duo featuring a pale pink blush and lemon gold highlighter. It had a good color payoff and I hope you know this doesn’t mean straight off pigmentation. SUQQU makeup is not about delivering instant pigmentation and full opaque coverage in a single layer. The shades are soft and buildable which allows a variety of skin tones and colors to use them.

RELATED: SUQQU Youkouiro (02) Signature Color Eyes Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

This is the case with our SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush right here as it comes on very soft and gentle in a single layer but it can be built up in 2-3 layers. I was surprised to see this color worn by women with deep, dark skin and to see that it looks really well. I thought it would look ashy but after seeing Jorge Balzaretti (Creative Consultant for SUQQU Europe) applying this color on a model with deep skin I changed my mind instantly. Actually even on Instagram I saw this shade being worn by women with medium skin and it looked beautifully.

I definitely hope this will get restocked as I know many you miss out on it and you want to purchase. I’ll keep you updated on my Instagram page. Having both the blusher and highlighter in a single compact allows you to mix the colors together if you want. You can combine them in one versatile gradient shade. Many times I prefer to use them separately though.

THE PACKAGING

If you haven’t seen a SUQQU Pure Color Blush in person yet get ready to feel in you palms one of the sleekest blush compacts out there. The packagins is very stylish, simple yet elegant. It comes in a luxurious compact, extremely sleek and refined having the black color on top and gold mirror like on the bottom. It has a mirror inside as well as a mini blush brush for an easy application on the go.

RELATED: SUQQU Hikarigure (03) Signature Color Eyes Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush Live Swatches

Here you can see swatches in two layers applied on my skin and photographed under white studio light. I’ve also posted LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram if you want to take a closer look.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush Detailed Review

SUQQU Sakurahikari Blush is a very light, baby pink with neutral, slightly warmer undertones and a soft satin matte finish. It had a good color payoff but was semi-sheer applied in a single layer. Don’t expect straight up pigmentation with this blush. You have to gradually build up the color and this is something that many women prefer. It can be used by very fair skin tones without looking too intense in a single swipe.

I’m satisfied with two layers of color for a flattering, fresh and soft pink hue on the cheeks. It creates a youthful looking appearance and I love wearing it for a flush or natural pink hue. You can say it’s the perfect blush color for a casual, everyday makeup look when you want to look flawless without too much effort.

RELATED: SUQQU Fukakanade (06) Signature Color Eyes Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The texture is soft, smooth to the touch, moderately pressed into the pan but without creating fall out during the application. I like to apply it using a moderately dense blush brush to pick up the product and softly blended across the cheeks. It has a beautiful and very soft satin finish that it doesn’t emphasize skin texture. It’s very easy to blend and adheres well even on bare skin. I also used this shade as an eyeshadow for a soft touch of pink on my lids. It performed well but looked very light.

In terms of long lasting I had around seven and a half hours wear before it started to fade noticeably on me.

SUQQU Sakurahikari Highlighter is a light lemon gold with warm, gold undertones and a satin luminous sheen. It had a good color coverage in a single layer (applied wet) but it was buildable up to full opacity in two layers. I love the soft and luminous sheen that it gives to my cheeks. It’s not shimmer or glitter, just a soft glowy and beautiful sheen.

RELATED: SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 102 Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

It doesn’t emphasizes skin texture, doesn’t move the foundation around. Blends out easily and seamlessly and pairs out beautifully with a pink or peachy blush. It’s the kind of highlighter that will give you a beautiful sheen but without over doing it. I rarely go for beaming highlighters and I prefer this subtle glow that SUQQU has to offer. It’s more discreet but still shows up on the skin, flattering your entire makeup.

It lasted well on me for almost eight hours without moving around or causing any fall out.

SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush Makeup Look

The eye makeup look is quite intense so I wanted the cheeks to be softer looking. This baby pink shade of SUQQU Sakurahikari 124 Pure Color Blush was the perfect piece of the puzzle. Delicate, soft and fresh looking it gave my cheeks that youthful look. Check out my video makeup tutorial so can see me explaining how I achieved this look. Right bellow you’ll find reviews for all the products I used or which I’m still testing.

RELATED: SUQQU Pure Color Blush 104 Beniazuki Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick in Sway (upcoming review)

Essence Lip Liner in 101 My Choice

Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content