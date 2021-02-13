Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

You know my love for pinks already so purchasing Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette came very natural to me. Since last year I passed on the Love Palette because I was traveling as I didn’t want to miss this year’s edition as well. I have shade by shade review, live swatches and a makeup look right after the jump!

Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette Review

Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($25.00 / £22.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a new, limited edition mini-sized palette that features five, new ultra-pigmented pink and purple toned shades inspired by the Love Palette. I don’t have the full size palette so I won’t be able to do a comparison but the shades in the mini are completely new. They are similar to the ones from the Love Palette so you don’t necessary need both unless you really want to.

If you are into pink and purplish shades and you want the essential shades in just one palette then here you have it. They apply well, blend easily but I wouldn’t say they are fully opaque in a single layer. Please keep in mind these eyeshadows contain Carmine as an ingredient which I know it can cause irritations to those with very sensitive skin. I have fairly sensitive skin but I was OK while wearing this palette. Your experience may be different if you know that you are sensitive to this ingredient so please be careful.

Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

I made swatches in two layers applied on bare skin and photographed under white studio light. You can see LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram.

Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

You (354DC) is a light-medium coppery-plum rose with warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. This is the most interesting shade in the palette for me because due to the fleck of sparkle the color can lean pink or copper and have this shift that makes it the most unique in the palette. Apply this shade wet and it will look more metallic while it also adhere better on the lid without causing fall out.

The texture feels very smooth, creamy and quite emollient to the touch. The application can be a bit difficult I admit. This is moderately pressed in the pan and once you dip your brush into it you’ll see is a bit chunky, has a slip to it and tends to apply in layers. I like to apply it with a damp brush or just by using my fingertips to pat on the product onto the lid and make it adhere better.

If you try to use a dry brush I don’t think you’ll get too much out of this product to be honest…just a very sheer and uneven color payoff. You will get fall out and the color won’t stick to the lid so great. Once I managed to apply the shade I got around eight hours wear without creasing but with minor fall out throughout the wear.

Are (355CM) is a medium, mauvy pink with cool undertones and a matte finish. It had a rich color payoff but it was buildable to full opacity in two layers. Once applied on the lid it tend to look more neutral to cool undertone. The texture was soft, smooth and lightly creamy but kicked off a lot of powder in the pan. This can lead to fall out during the application so I’d recommend picking less product and build your color from there.

It blends out easily and I recommend you using this shade over a primer. In terms of long lasting I had around eight and a half hours wear before it started to slowly fade away. It contains Carmine as an ingredient (so are the others) so if you have super sensitive skin avoid applying this to your lid.

My (356CM) is a dark, deep muted burgundy plum with cool undertones and a matte finish. It had medium opacity in a single layer both when swatched and applied on the lid but easily buildable to full pigmentation. Swatched in a single layer the color looked uneven but performed much better when applied onto the lid. It tends to apply quite evenly even on bare skin but it definitely needs a primer to be at its best.

The texture was smooth, soft, medium pressed into the pan but powdery when I dipped my brush to pick up the product. Make sure to tap off the excess before applying the color onto your lid to avoid fall out. I got around nine hours wear with this formula before it started to fade noticeably on me. No fall out throughout the wear!

True (357M) is a light peach with warm undertones and a luminous metallic sheen. It had an excellent color payoff being almost fully opaque in a single swipe. It applied and adhered well regardless of the application method (dry or wet). I like to use my fingertips to apply this shade but it works very well with a damp brush. It gives a more metallic finish.

The texture is super smooth, creamy and moderately pressed into the pan. It can be hard to pick up the product using a dry brush so I wouldn’t recommend it. In terms of long lasting I had around nine hours wear with this formula before it started to fade on me. I didn’t have any creasing or fall out throughout the wear.

Love (358M) is a medium, coral-pink which shifts a bit gold and has a soft pearly metallic finish. It had a great color payoff applied in a single layer, almost opaque. It applies well even on bare skin, adheres well and blends easily. I prefer to use my fingertips to get more color payoff and intense pigmentation in a single swipe but a damp brush will do.

The texture is very soft and smooth to the touch with a creamy feel. It wasn’t too thick or too firmly pressed in the pan but applied with a dry brush can cause some fall out. I had this shade on for about eight and a half hours before it started to fade on me but without creasing.

Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

I feel good wearing pinks and Natasha Denona Love Mini Eyeshadow Palette has just the right shades for me. I like how this look turned out and I really enjoyed wearing it. It was one of those days that I was feeling unwell but a touch of pink and plum helped me feel much better.

