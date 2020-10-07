Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

Makeup by Mario Eye Collection has dropped last week and Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette was the only piece that I picked up. He has another 12 pan matte eyeshadow palette which was designed for all skin colors and a mini Master Metals. I wanted to try out first the Master Metallics and see how the quality is before deciding if it’s worth buying the rest.

U.S. / International – Now at SEPHORA and MakeupbyMario.com (world wide shipping)

Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette Review

Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette ($48.00 for 12 x 1g/ 0.03 oz) is a palette of go-to universal metallic shadows that creates endless eye looks in 12 creamy, luxurious shades that melt onto the lids.

This is more of a makeup artist friendly palette as you have all your metallics in here but I do love as a makeup enthusiast as well. The palette comes in a black cardboard packaging, very sleek and minimal and I personally would prefer if that would have been the actual compact.

THE PACKAGING

The actual Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette is hosted in a sleek, glossy white compact and to be honest it gives me some NARS vibes. I would have loved if the compact was still black and not white, it’s just my personal preferences and I think it cheapens the brand. I’m not a fan of white packaging but other than this, the overall packaging is quite good quality. It has a mirror inside and snaps shut with a metallic closure.

The color story from this palette is impressive, universal and targets a multitude of clients with different color preferences. You know me, I’m always into pink, purple and basic nude shades so when I saw the color story I wasn’t 100% on board. I do admit is versatile and even though it doesn’t contain only my favorite shades it has a pretty good range of green, blue, teal, browns and even some pinks. So I’m really happy to see that more than half of this palette has shades that I’d consider my favorites.

We can’t have pinks and nudes in every palette cuz that would just be boring so I really appreciate Mario coming up with a colorful palette of metallics shades.

Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette Live Swatches

Here is the first row of Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette shades, swatch in a single layer on bare skin. I swatch all the colors in a single layer on bare skin without applying any eyeshadow primer or base underneath. Also the photos were taken in natural light.

You can see LIVE SWATCHES of this palette here. I always post live swatches on Instagram and also videos of my Makeup Looks so head over to my MOTD highlights section.

Definitely the shades from the bottom row are my favorites but I do like 2 shades from each of the previous rows as well. It’s pretty amazing pigmentation from a single swipe and applied dry.

Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette Detailed Review

You know that usually I’m review each palette shade by shade but considering that this is a 12 pan palette, this post would be way to long. Plus that in this case the shades have the same formula, the only thing that’s a bit different is the pigmentation.

The formula feels super soft, extremely creamy and smooth that I felt my fingertips sinking into the product when I made swatches. Honestly I didn’t have my hopes up for this palette but it just blew me away with the quality, pigmentation, application and longevity.

The shades are so smooth and creamy that I prefer to apply them using my fingertips. This way I can get the best pigmentation as they apply completely opaque on the lid. I created different makeup looks so I tried applying the shades with a brush as well. When used with a flat brush and swiped on the lid they are extremely pigmented even when applied dry.

I also used a fluffy brush to blend out the edges and it worked beautifully but the color tends to sheer out a bit more. I definitely think that they best way to apply these are by using your fingertips or a flat brush. Imagine how crazy intense these shades would be if I would have used the with the Master Metal Manipulator. Now I’m so curious about that.

Some of the shades lean more metallic than others who have some fine sparkle and shift beautifully into the light. I’m really impressed but the quality of these shades, especially since I didn’t have any expectations to begin with. This baby will be ideal for makeup artists as I’m sure they’ll make good use of all these shades.

I tried the khaki green, teal blue and navy blue all together in my first makeup look and I really liked how they turned out. You can even use then as eyeliners if you apply them wet or smudged underneath your lower lash line. They adhere well even on bare skin and apply evenly without any fall out.

I wanted to do a complete makeup look just by applying these colors with makeup brushes and resisting the urge to use my fingertips. I started by using a fluffy brush and blend one of the bronze shades on my upper lid. The color blended out so easily and didn’t look that metallic. The more denser the brush the more intense the pigmentation. I love this!

In the end I wet a small flat brush and went on the lid with a pink and the lightest rosy-champagne shade. All the shades basically melt into eachother and are so easily blendable. It’s super easy to work with them even if you are a beginner. I’m sure that those who are makeup experts will be able to rock this palette in so many ways.

On me the colors lasted well for about 9 hours without creasing. I didn’t have any fall-out throughout the wear and they shine beautifully.

Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Looks

This is the first makeup look that I tried using Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette and I wanted to try out the shades I like the least. So I started with the green, blue and gold but I ended up in a rainbow makeup look as you can see. I just couldn’t stop and I wanted to deep my fingers in every shade and apply them all together. 🙂

I tried smuddging the darker blue shades as an eyeliner and then softly blend them out. On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

On my lashes I’ve applied Shiseido ImperialLash Mascara Ink which alongathes the lashes and give them a natural look without drama. As for the lips I’ve used Pat McGrath Buff Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil (review, lip swatches) to fill in my lips. On top of it I applied the new Tom Ford Frost Balm (review, live swatch, makeup looks).

Here’s a close-up photo of the eye makeup so you can see better how it turned out. On my upper crease and brow bone I blended shades from the same palette by using a fluffy brush.

On my cheeks I’m wearing Chantecaille Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlight Duo in Coral (upcoming review). I tried building up both the blush and highlight colors in 2-3 layers but they were just very soft looking. I don’t mind since the eye makeup is quite intense.

This is my second makeup look realised with Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette and I did just the eye makeup to be honest. Since I was going out and I had to wear a mask it didn’t make sense for me to wear a full face makeup since I didn’t have any new products to try out. I’ve already used my SUQQU Cream Foundation sample so I didn’t want to wear the Pat McGrath foundation again.

For this makeup look I’ve used only makeup brushes and kept my fingertips away. The colors are still strikingly beautiful and intense. I applied some of them wet, especially when I smudded the dark blue teal on my lower lash line. I draw a short line using Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Steel (upcoming review) and then just smudged it out.

On my lashes I’ve used the same Shiseido ImperialLash Mascara Ink. So basically I did just my eye makeup and I was ready to go. 🙂 If I wouldn’t have been in a hurry I’d have tried a cat eye or definitely played with the eyeliner from Kat Von D which is really easy to use even for beginners.

