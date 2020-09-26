Hello lovelies!

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter is part of her Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection and was released on a pre-sale of 48 hours last week. It will launch with the entire Christmas collection on 1st October and the main retailers. I bought only this highlighter and the Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Palette (review) so I think I’m going to skip the rest of the collection. Keep on reading for a detailed review with live swatches and makeup looks!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1st October at SEPHORA | CharlotteTilbury US | CharlotteTilbury UK Nordstrom, Selfridges, Beautylish, Harrods, Cult Beauty , Liberty London

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter Packaging

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter ($55.00 for 11.5 g/ 0.40 oz.) comes as a new, limited edition in an oversized packaging, specially released for the holiday season. At first glimpse her packaging looks quite similar with her oversized bronzer released in the Summer. Take a closer look and you’ll see they are not quite the same.

Unlike the bronzer, the packaging of the highlighter is more like a semi-matte finish and somehow it gives me that feeling of a cheap made product. If you are a luxury makeup lover you know what I’m talking about. When you buy any kind of luxury makeup or beauty items you have the whole experience included in the price you paid. Well, in this case I didn’t feel that!

After one week use where I didn’t necessarily applied the product everyday on my cheeks but I did keep it on my desk and touch the compact daily I noticed a small difference. I know it’s just a detail but, like I said for me these things matter. I did a video on my Instastories where I showed you exactly what I’m talking about. The CT logo doesn’t look so silvery anymore…is like the silver wore off. I touched the compact everyday as I swatched the product, paired it with other highlighters, preparing my review and all and I just noticed this small difference. It just comes to show that the quality is not there.

The compact has a magnetic closure and comes with a very large mirror which I can’t lie, it’s really handy when you don’t have a larger mirror.

Other than this I can’t say that I’m impressed by the oversized packaging. For me personally it’s a waste because I know I’ll never hit pan. I guess unless you are a makeup artist who will actually use this religiously on difference clients, you have more product here than you could use. I don’t know how many of you hit pan on highlighters. 🙂

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter Live Swatch

In the promo photos this shade can look a bit deceiving but you have a live swatch of Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter here. I always post live swatches on Instagram and even do IGTV videos with first impressions, unboxing or comparisons. So make sure to check my Instagram page as well and say hi from time to time. 🙂

In the photo bellow you have a swatch of the highlighter applied on bare skin in two layers. It looks quite similar with my skin color in a single layer so I wanted to build it up a little.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter Review

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter ($55.00 for 11.5 g/ 0.40 oz.) is a light, peachy-pink with subtle warm undertones and a gold pearly luminous finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer and was easily buildable to full coverage with a second and half layer. I mostly like the luminous, glowing finish that it gives to the skin. No shimmer or glitter so it’s definitely my kind of highlighter.

The texture was soft, smooth and felt lightly creamy. It was easy to pick up with the product with a brush (even dry) or with my fingertips. The other day when I posted several Instastories showing you how I look barefaced, I decided to try this on directly on bare skin. I just used my fingertips to pick up product and gently dab it on my cheeks. It looked beautiful and I needed only 2 layers of color.

Definitely is fair or light skin friendly as well but if you want more intensity you won’t have a hard time building up the color. Adheres well on bare skin and applies evenly without emphasizing skin texture. Because it doesn’t have shimmer or glitter it can be more forgiving on the skin but still the luminous, glowing finish is quite potent.

I do think it’s an universal flattering shade but it keep in mind that it has a subtle warm undertone and leans a bit gold depending on how the light hits. Maybe you know that I’m not a fan of warm toned shades but this highlighter is at my limit of warm toned shades so it’s OK for me.

I got around eight hours wear with this formula before it started to fade on me. It did crease or moved around, even applied over foundation so I like how it performed, although I think it faded away a bit faster than other highlighters.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter Makeup Looks

For this makeup look I’ve used the shades from Dream Glow and Seduce Glow from Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks). On my lashes I used Shiseido Syncro Mascara and smudged underneath my waterline the Antonym Brown Eyeliner (upcoming review).

On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

In these 2 photos bellow I built up the color a little bit more just to show you how intense it can be. I got to 3 layers applied with a dry brush but you can easily intensify it with a damp brush. For me this glow is a little bit too much but medium dark skin tones will surely enjoy it. 🙂

I contoured my cheeks using the creamy shade from Burberry Essentials Glow Palette Harmony (01) (review, live swatches, makeup look). I used the same palette and mixed the two blush colors and gently swipe them across my cheeks.

For the lips I used Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Diamonds lipstick (upcoming review) which has an absolute amazing glow that make my lips look so plump and sparkly.

Did you purchase the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter? What are your thoughts? 🙂

