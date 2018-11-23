Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Lip Pencils Reviews, Swatches, Photos

Hello sweeties!

It warms my heart to share with you my thoughts on Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Lip Pencils. I have three shades that I’ve wore over the past few weeks and put them to the test, while pairing them with various lipsticks. I have a nude, bright red and a rich brown shade that go well with a variety of lipstick colors. Keep on reading for more details, swatches and photos.

Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Lip Pencils Reviews

I had a wonderful experience testing these 3 shades of Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Lip Pencils. They all had a smooth, creamy texture with a rich color payoff in a single swipe. The color applies evenly on the lips without emphasizing lip lines.

I love how easily the pencil glides across my lips, without tugging or clinging to my lips. It’s like the soft, almost gel-like texture gives a smooth application with a comforting sensation. Even though they have a matte finish I never felt any dryness throughout the wear.

The formula is waterproof and the colors do resist well on my lips. I had them on my lips for hours and the only time when I needed to retouch the color was when I eat something that felt more greasy. Otherwise they are long lasting lip perfection.

Each Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil comes with a complementary sharpener so you won’t have to worry about that. I do have 3 sharpeners now which feels like a bit of a waste when you purchase multiple shades. I’ve only used one sharpener obviously and works like a charm with my other lip pencils as well.

The color stays perfectly in place, it doesn’t bleed or leak. I didn’t have to worry about unwanted smudges or feathering.

They perform well, the colors deliver opaque coverage, nice formula and all but I do admit the price is on the luxury side. The quality is out there indeed but Pat McGrath makeup is still pretty expensive for some.

Buff Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil ($25.00/ £23.00 for 1.20 g / .042 oz) is a medium nude peach with warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a good color payoff being rich and pigmented in one swipe.

This color is the perfect warm nude for your lips and everyday look. It goes well with a variety of nude and peachy lipsticks. The texture is soft and creamy and glides effortlessly across the lips. I had around 6 hours wear with this formula.

Major Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil ($25.00/ £23.00 for 1.20 g / .042 oz) is a medium pinkish red with a matte finish. The color had opaque coverage looking intense and bright. This Major red complements almost every skin tone and works with a variety of red lipsticks, especially warm toned ones.

I love that the color is so rich and bright and the formula so soft and comfortable. Just like the other shades this one glides evenly and effortlessly over my lips. It feels lightweight and never gave me a dryness sensation throughout the wear.

I had around six and half hours wear with this formula and a comfortable sensation throughout the wear.

Manhattan Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil ($25.00/ £23.00 for 1.20 g / .042 oz) is a deep brown with red undertones and a matte finish. It is a rich and intense color coming opaque on the lips in a single swipe.

The color doesn’t bleed or smudge and stays on put throughout the wear. It starts to loose its intensity whenever I’m eating foods that are a bit oily.

These three lip liners have sent to me in PR as a thank you gesture by Pat McGrath team along with the other products that I’ve showed you HERE. I recommend you trying out the products in the store if you have the chance, swatch them and see how they apply on you. Only if you trust my recommendations and my reviews please feel free to purchase them online. Make sure you check out other reviews of bloggers or influencers of who’s opinions you trust. 🙂

I’ll be reviewing next three shades of Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipsticks ($38.00 / £35.00) which goes perfectly with the lip pencils I just review. Stay tuned for upcoming reviews or bookmark the tag of Chicprofile Reviews so you won’t miss any products reviews in the future.

Pat McGrath Permagel Lip Pencils Reviews Pigmentation 10

Texture 10

Longevity 9.5

Application 10

Product 9.5 PRO Pigmented and rich color

Smooth, gel-like texture

Glide easily across the lips

Comes with a sharpener CON Having each shade coming with its own sharpener may not be ideal when you are buying more than one shade

Luxurious price 9.8 Average Score Average Score

