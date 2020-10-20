MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

It’s been a while since MAC Cosmetics Holiday 2020 Collection launched in the UK. I got plenty of time to really use this palette along with the other products I bought. MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio in Light is on the spotlight today after reviewing the other Trio in Gold for medium and deep skin.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK, Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges soon at Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) Review

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) ($39.50 /£30.00 for 9g/ 0.31 oz) is a new limited edition face palette of three highlighters in frosty white, light gold and pink. The first two shades were more pigmented in a single layer but they all performed well and blended easily. They had quite a dense texture which is easily picked up when using a dense brush.

When they are used wet they tend to lean more metallic but it’s a pretty forgiving palette for fair and light skin. The shades were buildable in two or three layers which I really like as they allowed me to choose my desired level of pigmentation. They were long-wearing overall.

RELATED: MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

THE PACKAGING

The palette comes in a cardboard packaging with a frosted gunmetal case that opens to flash silver holographic flare. It has a mirror inside and a magnetic closure. I mean the packaging is pretty standard for MAC Cosmetics, they released these trio highlighters in the past, basically same concept.

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) Live Swatches

I have swatches here of MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) applied on bare skin in a single swipe. The photo was taken in natural light but I also have LIVE SWATCHES for you in this video. You can see live swatches of the entire MAC Holiday 2020 Collection so make sure to check all the slides.

RELATED: MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder Review, Swatch

The shades lean more metallic applied in two layers and especially when used wet. The last shade is not that strongly pigmented so it’s quite ideal for fair skin.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) Shade by Shade Review

Glitzed Out is a bright white with multi-colored pearl and a frosty finis. It was slightly sheer and more luminous when swatched in a single layer and applied dry. It’s easily buildable in two layers to almost a full opacity but it’s more about the luminous multi pearl effect rather than about pigmentation.

RELATED: Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The texture was soft, smooth, and slightly dense with a touch of powderiness in the pan but no discernible fallout during application. It applied well and blended easily, giving a luminous sheen but without a strong frosty finish. It stayed on well for eight and a half hours before fading visibly.

There She Glows is a light-medium gold with strong warm undertones and a pearl, metallic sheen. It had great color payoff being semi-opaque in a single layer. The color is easily buildable to full opacity in a second layer but fair and light skin tones will appreciate they can build up the pigmentation.

RELATED: MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review, Swatch

The best way to apply it is with a dense brush that can pick up product easily from the pan. You can use a damp brush to get more pigmentation in a single layer and more of that metallic sheen. The texture was soft and smooth but felt dense as it was quite firmly pressed in the pan.

This color is really forgiving on the skin, it doesn’t emphasize skin texture, especially if you apply it with a light hand. I got around eight and a half hours wear with this formula before it started to fade.

Out On The Tinseltown is a light pink with warm undertones and a gold pearl with a luminous sheen. It had semi-sheer color coverage applied dry in a single layer. It can be build up in two layers up to a medium opacity and intensified a bit when applied wet. This color is ideal for those with fair skin who don’t want a beaming highlighter from a single application.

RELATED: MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon & Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish Reviews, Swatches, Makeup Look

It performs well regardless if applied wet or dry. The texture is dense just like the other shades but feels smoot and soft to the touch. It looks very well on the skin without emphasizing skin texture or pores and gives a beautiful luminous and sparkly glow.

In terms of long lasting I had almost 8 hours wear before it started to fade away noticeably.

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

I wanted to add a white silver highlighter on my cheeks and a soft blush so I used the new MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio in Light from MAC Holiday 2020 collection. For the lips I choose SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog in 03 (upcoming review).

I’ve also used Antonym Cosmetics eye pencil in Steel (upcoming review) and Shiseido Imperial Lash which game me long but quite natural looking lashes. On the eyes I’m wearing the shades from Dior Golden Nights Golden Show Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches).

For this second makeup look I decided to use more of that last pink, sheer shade and create a subtle look. I didn’t even apply blush because I like the subtle look of pink from the highlighter.

I combined the first and the last shade and built them up in 2-3 layers but applied dry and with a dense brush. The effect is luminous, light and very day time appropriate. 🙂

Turn on your JavaScript to view content