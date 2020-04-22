Hello sweeties!

MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder is one of the 2 bronzers part of MAC Bronzing Summer 2020 Collection which is currently available in UK. This is the only product I bought so far from this collection, not because I was in need of a new bronzer but I was definitely curious about the cream to powder formula.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

UK Launch Date – Now at MAC UK | soon at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder Review

MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder (£23.50 for 10 g) is a light-medium brown with yellow undertones and a dewy-matte finish. It had a good color payoff, being easily buildable on the skin but without emphasizing skin texture or pores.

RELATED: NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Review, Swatches

Since I’m a light skin tone, well I still have some tan left from my January holiday, I was looking for a new natural looking bronzer that will maintain that tan and give me a more summery look.

I’m not into creamy products that much so I was skeptic about MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder and really didn’t have high expectations. I couldn’t be more wrong…this baby has proved to be a real gem and easy to use product.

RELATED: MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review, Swatch

The formula got me straight up with that smooth but firm creamy consistency that turns to powder immediately. It’s easy to pick up with a brush and even with a beauty blender and diffuse it on the skin without looking muddy or orange in any way.

I like a more natural effect so I’m using my beauty blender to pick up product and blend it softly on the skin. If I want a little bit more pigmentation then a dense brush will help achieve more pigmentation and pick up more product but I still like to use the beauty blender / sponge to blend out the edges.

It’s very easily blendable, without sheering out the foundation underneath and looking cakey in any way. Blends so beautifully into the skin that really gives a soft tan look, like you just spend 2-3 days on the beach.

RELATED: MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon & Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish Reviews, Swatches, Makeup Look

It’s very forgiving on fair and light skin as it doesn’t come so heavily in one layer and it’s so easy to build up the color if you want without making it look heavy on the skin. Like I said, the beauty blender really softens the look. 🙂

I took this swatch of MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder on bare skin and I applied 2 layers with my fingertips. This amount of product is enough for someone with light skin as long as you blend it nicely.

The finish is not completely matte and has a very subtle and dewy sheen to it, just enough to make it look healthy on the skin. If you prefer a completely flat matte bronzer than this is not the ideal partner in crime but a bit of dewiness warms up the complexion even on a combination skin type like mine. 🙂

You can apply it even using your fingers as the product gets warmed up in your hands and blends effortlessly on the skin with a soft, natural effect. From there you can built it up because it won’t show too intense in the beginning. I’d say is the ideal bronzer for those who want to start light and go up a level or two in intensity.

It’s almost a creamy feel, because of how silky the powder is and in terms of long lasting I got around eight hours wear without fading or migrating. At the end of the day it didn’t look patchy or cakey at all so I was super pleased with the results.

This shade is more suitable for fair, to light and medium skin types but those with olive and darker skin types should go for the Totally Topless shade.

MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 10

Longevity 9.5

Application 10

Packaging 9.5 9.7 Average Score