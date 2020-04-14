Hello sweeties!

I needed to hurry on my MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review as it is still available online and in store. The shade is itself is part of the permanent collection so yes, a repromote, but that Limited Edition packaging is just an irresistible masterpiece.

MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

This shade is so famous and it was repromoted so many times under different collections that I think it doesn’t come as a surprise or newness to any makeup addict anymore.

I had it myself in the past, last acquisition being MAC Whisper of Gilt 2018 Pretty Shiny Things Collection (review, swatches) but I decided to sell it after trying it out a few items. I knew this shade is going to come back so there was no point for me in keeping it as I can’t afford to become a makeup collector.

Now I’m actually happy I let go of my old Whisper of Gilt so I could buy MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish edition without hesitation.

I’m going to hold on to this for a while longer as this embossement has really stolen my heart along with the packaging itself. Just for the sake of luxury overall, because that lid is a truly superb mosaic art of work, I’d have chosen another type of packaging that didn’t feel so cheap when you hold it or look at it up close…maybe even changed the navy blue too. That’s just my own preference…but no, here’s not the case for pink…I’m not saying that. 🙂

MAC Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish ( €36.00 / $36.00 for 9 g / 0.31 oz) is a bright, light soft white gold with warm-peachy undertones and a shimmery, metallic sheen. It had a good color payoff, being pigmented, rich and almost opaque in a single layer.

I took swatches on my bare skin without any primer applied so you can see how the color looks in a single layer. Is a forgiving color that doesn’t come too intense on the skin. It’s easily buildable and you can get full opacity in 2-3 layers. I personally prefer to apply it in a single layer for a soft sheen.

The finish is more shimmery, providing a high-shine but not something that can be called fully metallic. If you apply the product with a damp brush, you will get more intensity out of this color. The formula is more like a liquid powder with a creamy, soft texture.

It was easily blendable and so easy to apply and work with it. I didn’t notice any fall out during the application and it didn’t emphasize my skin texture either. I got around eight hours wear until I noticed the color was fading.

MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish Swatch

This swatch of MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish is applied in 2 layers on bare skin. Since I’ve already reviewed this shade from a previous collection you can check out HERE a swatch in a single layer. Make a comparison and see how easily buildable this shade really is. 🙂

MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review Pigmentation 10

Texture 9.5

Longevity 9

Application 9.5

Packaging 9 9.4 Average Score