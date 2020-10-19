MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

MAC Cosmetics Holiday 2020 Collection launched first in the UK and before it launched in the U.S. I got a chance to really use the products I bought. MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio in Gold is one of the items that I picked up and is intended for medium, deeper skin tones. I also bought the light version for fair and light skin which I’ll be reviewing next.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK, Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges soon at Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Harrods

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Review

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) ($39.50 /£30.00 for 9g/ 0.31 oz) is a limited edition face palette of three highlighters in gold, bronze and plum. All three shades had a good color payoff, being very pigmented in a single layer and completely opaque in a second layer.

They performed well, applied and blended easily, no fall out and lasted beautifully throughout the day. The raspberry plum shade can be used as an illuminating blusher for those with medium and deeper skin. I tried to make it work on me and I love that I could build up the intensity and not get full pigmentation immediately. It does come a bit too dark on my light skin so I will definitely see someone with olive or deeper, dark skin wearing it.

THE PACKAGING

The palette comes in a cardboard packaging with a frosted gunmetal case that opens to flash silver holographic flare. It has a mirror inside and a magnetic closure. I mean the packaging is pretty standard for MAC Cosmetics, they released these trio highlighters in the past, basically same concept.

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Live Swatches

I have swatches here of MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) applied on bare skin in a single swipe. The photo was taken in natural light but I also have LIVE SWATCHES for you in this video. You can see live swatches of the entire MAC Holiday 2020 Collection so make sure to check all the slides.

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Shade by Shade Review

Gold Me Closer is a light, luminous gold with strong warm undertones and a shimmery metallic finish . It had a good color payoff being fully opaque in almost two layers. It has such a luminous finish with fine shimmer that really brighten the complexion. It performed well regardless of the application method, wet or dry.

When applied with a damp brush it tends to lean a bit more metallic. It has such an intense glow and shine so I wouldn’t wear it if you are color shy. The texture is firmly pressed in the pan but is smooth and adheres well on the skin. I got around nine hours wear with this formula before it started to fade.

Desire Fire is a medium bronze with warm gold undertones and a metallic sheen. It had excellent color payoff being almost fully opaque in a single layer. When you swatch it you can feel it’s hardly press in the pan but the formula is silky, applies well and glides easily.

Adheres well even on bare skin and it doesn’t cause fall out during the application. The best way to pick up the product is by using a dense, more stiff brush. It tends to lean more metallic when applied wet and gives a beaming glow. It took me close to eight and a half hours wear before it started to fade noticeably on me.

Call Me Sugar Plum is a medium pinkish plum with cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It had a good pigmentation in a single layer with a smooth but firmly pressed in the pan formula. I like that I could build up the color and didn’t look so intense on my cheeks from the first layer.

I preferred to use it dry and I picked it up with a more dense brush and easily build it up with a second layer. The color is too dark for me even though it blended out nicely. I see this as a luminous blush so you may not need highlighter. If you have deeper skin you may prefer to use it wet and get more of that metallic sheen. It lasted well on for about eight and a half hours without emphasizing skin texture or having fall out.

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Makeup Look

This look was my second attempt to use Dior Golden Nights (089) Black Night Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches). You can check out my Instagram Dior Highlights section to see videos of this look.

I lined the outer part of my waterline with Chanel Noir Intense Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (review) and the inner part with Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Steel (upcoming review). As a mascara I used the only one I have opened at the moment, Shiseido ImperialLash.

On my face I’m wearing my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) primer and Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks). To set the look in place I’ve used Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder (upcoming review) which has been my go-to powder this year.

On the cheeks I’m wearing the new MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio in Gold for Medium /Deep in the plum shade applied as a blusher in two layers. I used both highlighters on each cheek, applied dry in two layers. It’s definitely a palette for medium to deeper skin tones as for the me the “blusher”

On my lips I’m wearing my current favorite nude shade from Rouge Bunny Rouge Full Colour Matte Lipstick in 110 Mirthful Inuendo (review, lip swatches, makeup looks). I reviewed the entire lipstick line so make sure to check that post as the quality of the lipstick is really good.

