MAC Loud & Clear Spring 2020 Collection was one that really got some attention on social media. I bought these two MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon and Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish shades just because they are new and the only products that I wanted to try from this collection.

MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon & Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish Reviews

I can’t help talking about the packaging as MAC Cosmetics is not the only brand serving us this transparent, ghost-like new packaging. I’ve addressed this topic on a recent IGTV video and shared my opinion with you all. The packaging is not appealing to me at all, on the contrary I think is cheap and makes the product look like a tester.

Actually my Postmodernist Peach shade, after a few uses it came off from the pan. I was lucky that the actual highlighter didn’t get smashed and it managed to remain intact but it looks like I’ve depotted the product myself.

It looked like this in the beginning as I was really wondering why it looks like that on the packaging. Well, I found out my answer a few days later when it completely came off. Now I get to use it but I have to be extra careful. That’s why I’m saying now and I’ve said it before this incident happened that to me this ghost-like packaging screams undone, unfinished work, cheap and tester-like packaging.

MAC Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

MAC Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 / £26.50 for 0.31 oz.) is a light, peachy gold with warm undertones and a soft, luminous sheen. It is pigmented and delivers an opaque color coverage in a single layer. I wish to have been able to try this shade before my recent holiday, because I have a soft tan now.

I bought both shades because I knew I’ll get some tan during my holiday and I wanted to see which one suits me better. This one will look good on fair to light and medium skin tones as much as you don’t ask for more than a gentle, luminous sheen.

It had a firm texture which didn’t allow me to pick up too much product. I’m fine with that as it allows me to build up the color gradually but even so I didn’t need more than two layers of color applied with a light hand.

The consistency feels smooth and applies well without emphasizing my skin texture. It’s easily blendable but you will get more a wash of a peach gold. I would say is the perfect day to day highlighter that you can wear at the office as it doesn’t have any glitter or intense sparkle.

My favorite highlighters are those who look very gentle and soft on the skin, just like MAC Postmodernist Peach does.

The best way to apply this product is by using a fairly dense brush and you can spray even a setting spray on it if you like. It didn’t move my foundation around during the application, it sat well on the skin so I really like how it performed. I do feel that the overall look is a soft, natural, not over the top glow. It wore well on me for about 8 hours.

MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon & Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish Swatches

I swatched both shades in a single layer on bare skin and honestly I can’t say which one I like more. Their overall finish and subtle glow are so beautiful and wearable that I can’t decide.

MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

MAC Hot Damn-oiselle D’Avignon Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 / £26.50 for 0.31 oz.) is a light, rose gold with warm, peachy gold soft shimmer. It had a good pigmentation being opaque in a single layer if applied more heavily.

Actually it feels quite nice to be able to test this product on my tan skin as I do think it looks beautiful and more flattering than it would have been on my light skin a few weeks ago. It’s a bit more intense than the Postmodernist Peach and it has soft shimmer particles.

It applied wet or layered 2-3 times it brings a bit of metallic sheen as well. Without a doubt I truly love this color even though the texture feels firmly pressed into the pan. It’s still smooth but you won’t be able to pick up a lot of product in a single layer. The formula is a gel to powder so you’d need to build up the color if you want more intensity.

This shade will look beautiful on medium, darker or tanned skin. In terms of long lasting, I had around 9 hours wear without emphasizing my skin texture or noticing any fall out.

MAC Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish Makeup Look

For this look I used Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches) paired with the soft shade of Tom Ford Lip Color Satin Matte in No.03 Blow-Up (upcoming review).

As I said before, I got only a soft glow that suits any day time makeup and gives you luminosity and freshness. 🙂

