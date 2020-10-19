Home Beauty Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette Available Now
Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette Available Now

by Tavia
Earlier today I spotted the new Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette being available online at Sephora in certain European countries. This launch comes as a total surprise since Natasha hasn’t announced anything… but this won’t be the first time when her products get leaked online and become available. 🙂

Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette

AVAILABILITY

EUROPE Launch Date – Spotted today at Sephora Denmark & Sweden | U.S. Launch Date – 4 November 2020 TBA at what retailers | SEPHORA | Beautylish, CultBeauty, Sephora France, Selfridges, Harrods, Feel Unique, LookFantastic

 

Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette

Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette – New – $129.00

The palette features 15 shades but only a trio of Multi Chrome Pigments. This looks like an extension of her recently released Chromium Liquid Eyeshadows. Take a look at the price which means this is one of her large palettes. We haven’t seen one of these in a while. 🙂

Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette

Create an unusual look with the new Triochrome palette from Natasha Denona!

New futuristic multichrome eye shadows – Three different multichrome shades of pigment pressed into the middle of the palette – Perfect for creating a multidimensional look with textures and shades that have never been seen before!

SHADES:

  • Scarp
  • Andradite
  • Scarab
  • Ion
  • Vert
  • Naga
  • Manganese
  • Kinetic
  • Redox
  • Tungsten
  • Vertex
  • Plutonium
  • Color Flip
  • Garmon
  • Diatonic

