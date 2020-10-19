Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette Available Now

Hello beauties!

Earlier today I spotted the new Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette being available online at Sephora in certain European countries. This launch comes as a total surprise since Natasha hasn’t announced anything… but this won’t be the first time when her products get leaked online and become available. 🙂

EUROPE Launch Date – Spotted today at Sephora Denmark & Sweden | U.S. Launch Date – 4 November 2020 TBA at what retailers | SEPHORA | Beautylish, CultBeauty, Sephora France, Selfridges, Harrods, Feel Unique, LookFantastic

Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette

The palette features 15 shades but only a trio of Multi Chrome Pigments. This looks like an extension of her recently released Chromium Liquid Eyeshadows. Take a look at the price which means this is one of her large palettes. We haven’t seen one of these in a while. 🙂

Create an unusual look with the new Triochrome palette from Natasha Denona!



New futuristic multichrome eye shadows – Three different multichrome shades of pigment pressed into the middle of the palette – Perfect for creating a multidimensional look with textures and shades that have never been seen before!

SHADES:

Scarp

Andradite

Scarab

Ion

Vert

Naga

Manganese

Kinetic

Redox

Tungsten

Vertex

Plutonium

Color Flip

Garmon

Diatonic

