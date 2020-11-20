Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Tints Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Tints just launched exclusively this week and are available for purchase until 22 November. Basically this is a Spring 2021 launch and Charlotte is giving us a sneak peek now. I’m guessing that she’ll bring these back again around Valentine’s Day 2021. So check out detailed review, live swatches and my makeup looks to know if these products are good fit for you.

U.S. / UK – Now at CharlotteTilbury.com & CharlotteTilbury UK until 22 November 2020 | They will come back as permanent items in 2021

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Tints Reviews

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love ($34.00 / £25.00 for 10 ml/ 0.33 fl oz) is a new line of 5 lip and cheek tints. The colors are supposed to be long-lasting with hydrating formula and satin-stain finish. I bought 3 out of the 5 shades but I do admit the Bohemian Kiss was my mistake as I wanted to get the Petal Pink.

They leave a soft or stronger stain behind, depending on the color because not all of them are pigmented. I was hoping for a nude and more natural look from Santa Euphoria but the shade disappointed me as it looks extremely sheer on my cheeks. I had better luck with the other two shades but the formula feels very drying on my lips. After one hour wear I’m in need of a lip balm, as I feel the moisture is sucked out of my lips. So basically the best way for me to wear these is by applying a lip balm or lip oil on top of them once the color is dried down.

Yesterday I wore Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love in Santa Euphoria with Guerlain Terracotta Kiss Delight Balm Lip Gloss (review, lip swatches) applied on top but after 3 hours I needed more hydration. The formula is very thin, liquidy and I honestly wouldn’t recommend it to someone who already has dry lips. If you do try them keep applying a moisturizing lip product on top every few hours.

I like how these tints look on the cheeks, preferably on bare skin rather than applied on top of the foundation. I tried them with 3 different foundations and they tend to melt the foundation once you blend them in so the texture of the natural skin is more visible. Applied and blended on bare skin they look more natural, like a wash of color and I honestly prefer to wear them that way. In terms of long lasting yes, they do tend to last on for about 7 hours.

Once I apply any Tinted Love shade I feel a tingling on my lips followed by a cooling sensation. The tingling lingers on until the color dries down but is not uncomfortable in any way. I thought I’d just mention this for people who have very sensitive lips or skin and they may have concerns with this.

The formula is fruity and sweet scented but not discearnable on the lips so I’m not bothered by the scent when I apply the product.

THE PACKAGING

I think we all consider Charlotte Tilbury a luxury beauty brand, therefore we must get all the perks for the price we are paying. While the new Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Tints look like chubby sticks, the packaging looks like drugstore. Even though we have the golden cap and golden accents on the tubes, when you see them in person you don’t think luxury at all. Honestly if someone would remove the CT logo and show me the product I’d think is Makeup Revolution.

I’m just pointing out that when we pay for luxury makeup we should get the luxury experience every time, not just for some of the launches. Too many people are easily accepting brands that keep their prices high while the packaging is not deserving of the words luxury or even high end. When we pay the luxury price we should get quality, excellent formula and especially damn hot refined and glam packaging. At least this is my opinion and based on it I rank products in my reviews.

What I do like about this packaging is actually the pointed doe-footed applicator which allows a precise application and I don’t necessarily need to use a lip liner.

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Tints Live Swatches

This time I took three photos of the swatches and I’ll immediately explain why. In the first photo you have the swatches straight after the application without being blended and without having the time to dry down. Basically once you apply the product you’ll get a nice, juicy sheen on the lips for a few minutes before the color dries down.

This second photo shows the colors blended just a bit so you can see they tend to lighten up and become more sheer. They still have a bit of shine as they are not completely dried down. You can see LIVE SWATCHES here or you can watch my IGTV video where I’m applying these shades on the lips and cheeks. So you can decide for yourselves which shade to choose according to the pigmentation and your skin color and tone. 🙂

On this photo you can see the stains that remind behind once the color wears off. I allowed the colors to dry down completely and I removed them after 30 minutes and took this photo. Love Chain is the one that leaves a stronger stain behind compared to the previous two shades whic are actually very sheer.

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Santa Euphoria Lip & Cheek Tint Review

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Santa Euphoria Lip & Cheek Tint ($34.00 / £25.00 for 10 ml/ 0.33 fl oz) is a very light pinkish nude with slightly warm undertones and a satin matte finish. It has an extreme sheer color payoff on the lips and cheeks. I’d see this shade working for someone with fair skin or who just preferes something extremely natural on the lips and cheeks.

Basically on me this color didn’t do much, apart from the glossy finish that lasted a few minutes and a sheer, wash of color that even out my natural lip color. The consistency is very thin, liquidy while the formula feels extremly drying on the lips after 1 hour wear. Just like I mentioned for all the shades I needed to apply a lip oil, lip balm or any moisturizing lip product on top so I wouldn’t feel my lips dry. I just feel that the formula is drying out the lips, sucking the moisture very fast and it will emphasize lip lines tremendously in just a few hours.

I didn’t want to take the risk of having chapped lips by the end of the day so I went on and applied a lip balm after two hours. This is the longest that I could last with the drying sensation in my lips while I saw my lip lines were extremely emphasized.

The color lasts on the lip for about 6-7 hours without transfering but it starts to fade away slowly and evenly.

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Bohemian Kiss Lip & Cheek Tint Review

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Bohemian Kiss Lip & Cheek Tint ($34.00 / £25.00 for 10 ml/ 0.33 fl oz) is a medium burnt coral with strong warm undertones and a satin matte finish. It had a medium color payoff which applied evenly only towards the center of the lip. I’d recommend lining your lips before applying this color as it was hard for me to get an even coverage around my lip line.

The color is pigmented enough to change my natural lip color and warms my complexion beautifully. If you like warm toned shades which are not fully opaque on the lips then I’d give this one a go. You can also apply a moisturizing lipstick on top of it to make your lip color last longer. What I wouldn’t do is to go ahead and apply a matte lip color as it will dry your lips even more.

It had the same thin and watery consistency with a dry feel. The color dries down to a satin matte finish in a few minutes but if you don’t apply a moisturizing lip product on top it will start emphasizing your lip lines after 2 hours wear. On me as a light skin this shade looks quite natural used as a cheek tint but I prefer it to wear it better on bare skin rather than applied on top of the foundation. I just don’t like how it melts down the foundation and creates a patch where you can see the skin texture. I’m just not comfortable seeing the different between the part where I’ve applied foundation and the one where I’m wearing the cheek tint.

Other than that the colors wears nicely for about 7 hours on me, is not transferable and fades gradually.

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Love Chain Lip & Cheek Tint Review

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Love Chain Lip & Cheek Tint ($34.00 / £25.00 for 10 ml/ 0.33 fl oz) is a bright medium poppy-red with soft warm undertones and a satin matte finish. It had an excellent color payoff being almost opaque in a single layer. It applied on easily and evenly across the lips leaving an immediate stain.

I was OK with a single layer on the lips while on the cheeks this color looks quite intense for me. So if you are a light skin just make sure not to apply to much and blend it quickly before it dries down. Start by applying just 2 dots on the cheeks and built up the color from there if necessary. I would definitely see this color worn beautifully but medium or darker skin. I think it has enough staining power even for someone with dark skin tone as I believe it’s the most intense and pigmented shade out of the entire range.

Same lightweight and thinner consistency that reminds me of MAC Versicolour Stains (review, lip swatches). While it’s a warm toned red I’m please to see it doesn’t look that warm on my lips so it’s definitely a red that I’ll be willing to wear from time to time. I prefer it more on the cheeks as it shows a raspberry tint and gives me quite a boost of color. 🙂

This color lasted on me for more than 8 hours and the stain was strongly present even the next day when I woke up.

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Tints Makeup Looks

Here I’m wearing Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love in Santa Euphoria but I must confess one thing. Prior applying this color I had on House of Sillage Magical Diamond Powder Satin Finish (review, live swatches, makeup look). Being a bright red color, my lips remained more pigmented once I removed the shade. But you can see how this color looks applied directly on my bare lips in the lip swatches above.

In all the three looks I’m wearing Viseart Theory Eyeshadow Palette on my eyes. On the rest of they face I’ve used Samer Khouzami Cosmetics (unboxing video) makeup products. You can actually see the tutorial of this makeup look in this IGTV video.

Here I’m wearing the second shade, Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Bohemian Kiss which really warms up my complexion and looks very natural on the cheeks. Just a wash of warm color.

Last but not least I’ve used Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Love Chain both on my lips and applied on the cheeks. You can see how bright the color is on me but I managed to sheer it down by blending it with my beauty blender. This shade will definitely work for deeper skin colors than mine. 🙂 Please keep in mind that I took these photos the minute I apply the lip colors so they still had a bit of sheen. They dry down to a satin matte finish after a few minutes.

