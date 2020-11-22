Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

From all the palettes that Bobbi Brown Cosmetics threw at us this Holiday season I wanted only this limited edition of Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad. It’s a real beauty and I could not miss the chance to grab it at this special price. I know it got sold out super fast when it launched but it was restocked two times so keep your eyes on the prize.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad Review

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad ($55.00 for 10 g/ 0.35 oz) is a limited edition palette part of Ni Ni Collection and features four luxe eyeshadows. All four shades are part of the permanent range and they can be purchased separately as Mono Luxe Eye Shadows. This palette sold out extremely fast, within couple of hours from its launch.

Even though all the shades are permanent the great thing about this palette is the amazing value that you get for your money. While a Mono Luxe Eye Shadow retails for $38.00 (for 1.8 grams) I basically bought the entire palette for less than what I would paid for 2 singles. This is also a great opportunity to try out Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Eye Shadow formula that so many are raving about. It’s my first time playing with this formula too. 🙂

I consider it to be a day to night palette, very flattering for festive, glam and elegant makeup looks and ideal for the Holiday season. If things would have been different around the world I would have made the most use out of this palette and wore it quite a lot during the Holiday season.

THE PACKAGING

Apart from the beautiful eyeshadows, the packaging is looking really luxe too. The compact is very sturdy with a magnetic closure and a golden mirror-like packaging. I absolutely love it and I couldn’t wish for a more appropriate compact for these Luxe Eye Shadows.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad Live Swatches

Here I swatched each shade in two layers on bare skin and under natural light. It was even a bit sunny! 🙂 I also have LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram if you want to see these eyeshadows sparkling. They are so beautiful, especially under the sunlight.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad Shade by Shade Review

Overheated Luxe Eye Shadow is a light-medium gold with warm undertones and a pearly sheen with sparkles. It had a great color payoff, being opaque even when applied dry. The eyeshadow had soft sparkles but I was surprised I didn’t have any fall out during the application (wet or dry). You can intensify the shade a little bit when applied with a damp brush or get more color payoff if applied with fingertips.

I preferred to apply it using my fingertips to get a stronger, more metallic finish. The application went on smoothly as the color applied evenly and blended out easily. I got around eight and a half hours both when applied wet or dry.

Moonstone Luxe Eye Shadow is a very light nude beige with neutral undertones and intense shimmer. It had sheer coverage applied dry in a single layer but buildable to medium opacity when applied wet. This has a totally different formula than the others, as it’s more like a loose shimmer and it’s prone to fall out. I see this one working as a topper and definitely applied wet, using your fingertips or over a cream base to adhere better.

It gave me fall-out during the application when applied dry and on top of the other shades. The texture is very fine, loose and very smooth to the touch. I got around seven hours wear with minor fall out when applied dry.

Heat Ray Luxe Eye Shadow is a medium-dark copper with strong orange, warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. It had a rich pigmentation both applied wet and dry. I noticed that when applied with a damp brush the color had a stronger, foil-like shine and opaque coverage. I love how this color transform itself depending on the way you apply it so it’s very versatile if you want a more metallic finish, soft sparkle or full opacity.

The texture is soft, smooth, moderately pressed into the pan so it was easy to pick up and apply it. It blended out easily with minor fall-out with when applied wet. After eight hours wear it gave me minor fall out underneath my eyes when I applied the color wet.

Metal Rose Luxe Eye Shadow is a medium reddish-brown with warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. It had a stronger, more metallic sheen on the lid when applied with a dampened brush–it actually looked wet. It applied evenly to the lid and blended out nicely without fall out.

The consistency was soft, applied well even on bare skin (even dry!) and it was easy to work it. On me, the color wore well for eight and a half hours both ways.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad Makeup Look

For this look I used Benefit POREfessional Primer (not the gel formula) to prime my complexion. Then I went on with Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). To set everything in place I used Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder.

I used Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Brown (upcoming review) to draw a fine line and Shiseido Imperial Ink Lash Mascara. This is the only mascara I’ve been using lately and until I’ll finish it I don’t plan on opening a new mascara. I’m set on finishing some of the products before opening new ones. 🙂

On my lips I’m wearing Rouge Bunny Rouge Mirthful Innuendo (110) Full Color Matte Lipstick (review, lip swatches, makeup look). I reviewed the entire range of lipstick so do check it out. 🙂

