Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds, Opal Magic Jewel Lips Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello sweeties!

I’m reviewing today Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds, Opal Magic Jewel Lips, the two remaining shades that I bought a while ago. Basically I have four shades in total with the previous two Walk of No Shame and Pillow Talk reviewed a few months ago. I’m really into lip glosses and I like a shiny lip more than I like a matte one but unfortunately 2020 was not the best year to be buying lip products.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK – Now at Charlottetilbury.com | Charlottetilbury UK | SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Beautylish

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds, Opal Magic Jewel Lips Reviews

Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips ($32.00 / £22.00for 0.13 oz.) come in 5 shades and they are suppose to deliver a “plump-effect moisture and hydration” with a “sheer wash” of “glimmering” color. Officially they are supposed to last up to 7 hours on the lips but no lip gloss has ever lasted that much on me.

The colors are very sheer but they deliver a high shine and shimmer with a very comfortable, non-sticky formula. I got around 3 hours wear with the majority of shades so I don’t know why Charlotte is always exaggerating with the information.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Makeup Looks

While the formula is lightweight and hydrating I can’t say I noticed any additional lip plumping effect other than the one you usually get from a lip gloss with intense shine.

Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds, Opal Magic Jewel Lips Live Swatches

Here you can see the Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds, Opal Magic Jewel Lips swatches in a single layer. The color are pretty sheer as I said but the shine is very intense. You can see LIVE SWATCHES of all the 4 shades HERE.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds Jewel Lips Review

Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds Jewel Lips ($32.00 / £22.00 for 0.13 oz.) is a soft, peach champagne with strong, warm undertones and multi-colored sparkle of gold, pink and turquoise. It had a sheer coverage that provided an intense shine and wet lips effect. The application went on smoothly and the color applied evenly as well as the shimmer/ sparkles.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame, Pillow Talk Diamonds Jewel Lips Review

I like the intense luminosity, shiny effect and how it makes my lips appear fuller and juicy. It doesn’t sink into lip lines, on the contrary I feel that it smooths out lip lines and makes lips appear fuller. The texture was smooth, lightweight and non-sticky which gave me a comfortable sensation throughout the wear.

The color stayed well on me for about three hours and it felt hydrating while wearing. When the color wore off I was still left with tiny gold sparkles on my lips. It can look beautiful applied on top of lipsticks or over a good eyeliner base. The shade is too warm toned for me so I prefer the other colors which have shimmer as well.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Looks

Charlotte Tilbury Opal Magic Jewel Lips Review

Charlotte Tilbury Opal Magic Jewel Lips ($32.00 / £22.00 for 0.13 oz.) is a very light, peach base with gold sparkle. It had a semi sheer color coverage with lots of gold, yellow sparkles. The color look very natural on my lips, it just added a layer of glossiness and bits of gold shimmer but didn’t change my natural lip color.

I liked the application and how the shimmer spread seamlessly and evenly across the lips. The texture was light, smooth and the consistency wasn’t sticky or tacky so it was comfortable to wear. In terms of long lasting I got around 3 hours wear with a moisturizing feel. Once the shine was gone from my lips the gold sparkle lingered for a few more hours.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick Review, Lip Swatches, Makeup Look

Charlotte Tilbury Champagne Diamonds, Opal Magic Jewel Lips Makeup Looks

For this makeup first look I used Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches) and only the shades from Happy Glow and Love Glow. I love how the look turned out, quite flattering for my light skin. I used only two of the matte shades, blending the matte from Happy Glow way up into my crease.

On the cheeks I’ve applied a touch of SUQQU Loose Powder Blush (review, swatches) and Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder (review, live swatches, makeup look). I mattified my complexion with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder.

As a mascara I used one that I customized myself at Selfridges a while ago from Eyeko. I was able to choose the brush and personalize my mascara. On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) as you know it’s my favorite so far.

On this second makeup look I was wearing no foundation and the same Deciem Hylamide HA Blur. For the eyes I used the same eyeshadow palette and mascara. Basically I changed the lip color and I’m wearing Opal Magic. 🙂

Turn on your JavaScript to view content