Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick Review, Lip Swatches, Makeup Look

I bought Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick along with the new Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks). First Dance is one of the three new shades that was released in the Summer as part of the Love Filter Lipstick line. It didn’t make sense for me back then to order just a lipstick and pay for shipping so I bought it more recently. Even though it was a limited edition release it’s still available.

Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick Review

I really like the lips embossing on the lipstick bullet and I think it gives it a romantic touch. It has the same rose gold packaging as the regular Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks. It does look elegant and refined.

The formula is supposed to have “long-lasting color” that’s “buildable” with “glowing pigments” that give the “illusion of wider, fuller lips.” This shade was insanely pigmented in one stroke.

Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick ($34.00 / £25.00 / €32.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a muted, rosy mauve with subtle, warm undertones and a satin sheen. I can’t say that it’s completely matte like Charlotte Tilbury claims and I’m happy that it leans more satin than matte.

It had a great color payoff being fully opaque in a single swipe. It looks really intense and rich on my lipsticks and I don’t need to go over with a second swipe.

The texture felt rich, smooth and glided easily and evenly across the lips without tugging or pulling. The consistency is velvety, feels lightweight and comfortable on the lips. It doesn’t emphasize lip lines and it didn’t cling to my lips noticeably throughout the wear.

In terms of color, it is at the end of being to warm toned so I’m OK with this shade. You know that I don’t like wearing warm toned lip colors in general. This one leans just slightly warm and is the maximum that I’m feeling comfortable to wear. I got around five hours wear this shade while having a light mean. The color was still still strong but faded a bit from the center of the lips without being necessary to retouch it.

It wore fairly well on me and felt neither drying nor hydrating, just somewhere in the middle. I definitely tried better lipstick formulas than this, but it’s an OK lipstick for me.

Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick Live Swatch & Lip Swatches

Take a look at how Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick swatches in a single layer. Head over to this Instagram Post if you want to see a live swatch of this color.

The finish is quite forgiving on the lips so is not a flat matte. I honestly prefer this finish as it could be easily worn by someone who has dry lips. Make sure to moisturize your lips prior applying this shade.

Here’s an example of how pigmented the shade is in comparison to my bare lips. Just a single layer and a beautiful even color.

Charlotte Tilbury First Dance Matte Revolution Lipstick Makeup Look

For this makeup look I’ve used the new Burberry Essentials Glow Palette in Harmony 02 (upcoming review) both on the eyes and on my cheeks. Knowing my experience with Burberry Essentials Glow Palette in Harmony 01 (review, live swatches, makeup looks) and how great the formula of the shade is, I just had to buy the version or medium, deep skin colors. It works beautifully even on light skin tones as you can see on my photo here.

As a mascara I’ve used Shiseido Imperial Lash for long, natural looking lashes.

On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

