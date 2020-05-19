Hello beauties!

Buying Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder Flower Girl NYC edition was innevitable as I fall in love with the gorgeous flower pattern and packaging as soon as I saw the collection. Keep on reading as I have live swatches and even a video with my makeup look where I’m wearing this shade.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at BobbiBrown – also available in Europe online at Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder Review

Bobbi Brown Flower Girl NYC Pink Glow Highlighting Powder ($48.00 / €50.50 for 8g / .28 oz) is a limited edition release in a special packaging of the permanent shades Pink Glow. This is one of the most famous highlighter shades of Bobbi Brown and has been repromoted time and time again in different collection.

Last time I reviewed this shade as Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Mini Highlighting Powder (review, swatches) and I really enjoyed buying it in a smaller size. If you are not into this new Flower Girl NYC limited edition packaging and embossment, which definitely got my attention, but you like the shade, you can buy it in the standard packaging anytime.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder is a soft, pink-peach with warm, beige undertones and a metallic finish. It has a good color payoff with a good pigmentation.

The texture is smooth, silky but feels a bit dense and kicked some powder in the pan when I dipped by brush in the pan to pick up product. The application went on easily, even on bare skin. It was easily blendable but it very slightly emphasized pores (minimal emphasis). I love the soft shimmer and metallic effect this highlighter had on me.

I managed to picked up the lighter shade with a fan brush, which definitely look very flattering on me applied either wet or dry. Depending on the level of intensity that u desire you can go up to 2-3 layers or apply it with a damp brush.

Because I have cool pink undertones when I mixed the shades together it looked more rose gold than pink on me. It showed signs of fading after seven and a half hours.

Even though I repurchased this shade in the past several times, I wanted to have it in this beautiful limited edition with these gorgeous prints of flowers. It was hard to resist but I could afford the splurge as I sold my previous editions of Pink Glow highlighters so I can make space in my collection for new purchases. 🙂

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder Swatches

Here are Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder swatches applied in a single layer and on bare skin. I have LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram if you want to see how these shades look in natural light. 🙂

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder Makeup Look

I posted earlier on Instagram a video of this makeup look where you can see better how this highlighter really looks on me. I got many messages from women with fair and light skin tones that were worried this highlighter may not be for them. 🙂 It’s definitely perfect as you can see how it looks on me, especially now since I’ve been hiding from the sun for the past 2 months.

For the eye makeup I used the eyeshadows from Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Moonlit Violet Palette (review, swatches) along with the bronzing powder.

On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches) set with Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder (review, swatches, makeup look).

On the cheeks I’m wearing the Tied Up Blush from NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, makeup look) while for the lips I paired Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color (review, makeup looks) with Esscence Soft Contouring Lip Liner in No.07 Lost in Love.

