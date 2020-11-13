Hello beauties!

Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic lipstick Rouge Pure Couture will be presented in a new collection for Spring 2021 in collaboration with Zoe Kravitz. The lip colors show a new packaging which will be limited edition. Zoe is the global ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent and this is not her first collection. Actually eight red shades will be added to the Rouge Pur Couture Collector lipstick line.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

Japan Launch Date – 26 March 2021 (accepting reservations from 22 December 2020)

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Spring 2021 at YSL Beauty | Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Zoe Kravitz Collection for Spring 2021

SHADES:

No143 London Sky: Mahogany Red in Mode



No144 Shoreditch Walk: Casual Chestnut Beige

No145 Lost in Male: Coral nude with plenty of temptation



No146 Paris Stroll: Fashionista Poppy Red Beige

RELATED: YSL Pop in Fresh Spring 2021 Collection

No147 Brooklyn Baby: Street Kiss Cherry Red



No148 New York Jungle: City Girl Brick Red

No149 Midnight Los Angeles: Night Out Very Red



No150 Topanga Sunset: Dusk Kiss Cassis Chocolate

RELATED: YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks Review, Lip Swatches