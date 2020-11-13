Home Beauty YSL Rouge Pur Couture Zoe Kravitz Collection for Spring 2021
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Zoe Kravitz Collection for Spring 2021

Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic lipstick Rouge Pure Couture will be presented in a new collection for Spring 2021 in collaboration with Zoe Kravitz. The lip colors show a new packaging which will be limited edition. Zoe is the global ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent and this is not her first collection. Actually eight red shades will be added to the Rouge Pur Couture Collector lipstick line.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 26 March 2021 (accepting reservations from 22 December 2020)

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Spring 2021 at YSL Beauty | Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

 

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Zoe Kravitz Collection for Spring 2021

Rouge Pur Couture x Zoe Kravitz – $38.00

SHADES:

  • No143 London Sky: Mahogany Red in Mode
  • No144 Shoreditch Walk: Casual Chestnut Beige
  • No145 Lost in Male: Coral nude with plenty of temptation
  • No146 Paris Stroll: Fashionista Poppy Red Beige

  • No147 Brooklyn Baby: Street Kiss Cherry Red
  • No148 New York Jungle: City Girl Brick Red

  • No149 Midnight Los Angeles: Night Out Very Red
  • No150 Topanga Sunset: Dusk Kiss Cassis Chocolate

SusanG November 13, 2020 - 8:34 pm

Stunning — and that packaging!

