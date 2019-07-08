Hello beauties!

Let’s talk about the best Dior Makeup products today! Despite my differences with this brand I will still feel love for the products. I absolutely adore many of their limited edition items and when they come up with pink shades, I’m completely sold.

After purchasing and trying out so many Dior makeup products over the years, I can definitely tell you that not everything pretty packaging hides a great product as well. I’ve kept some of their prettiest limited edition makeup items over the years, just because I’m a collector as well but I’ll tell you which are the real best Dior makeup products worth buying.

The Best Dior Makeup Products

You are at high risk of felling in love at the first swipe once you try one of these. Here I’m talking not only about their classic Lip Glow Lip Balm which comes in different shades, but also about their new Lip Glow to the Max Hydrating Color Reviver Lip Balm. The deliver a flush of color with a super moisturizing sensation.

It’s the kind of product you’ll put on your lips when you don’t feel wearing any lipstick at all, but still want to feel your lips soft, hydrated and touched by a soft color. I have quite a few shades but one of my favorite and universal flattering one is #008 Ultra Pink. The only ones that I’d skip are their matte lip balms.

Dior has many great lipsticks so choosing just one, wasn’t easy. Dior Addict lipstick is one of my favorite lip colors formulas from the brand. I’m including here the new Stellar Shine, as well as the classic formula or Hydra Gel. The formula is super hydrating as it contains five ultra sensorial oils.

I’ve tried over a 100 mascaras or more to be honest, but I consider Diorshow Pump n Volume HD Mascara a TOP 3. The rubber tube is squeezable so it moves the product inside so you can work with the product and use every bit in there. It has short bristles from silicones and gives you very full, long and voluminous lashes.

I love that it comes in different colors as well so for summer I repurchased again #160 Purple Plump and #840 Pink Pump. Reviews will shortly follow so keep your eyes on the blog.

I love them all! Luminizer blushes, nude air powders or shimmering glow powders. They have a fantastic color payoff and don’t get me wrong here, you can still wear them even if you have fair skin. They are as much as blendable as they are buildable so it’s easy to diffuse the color or intensify it. They are fit for everyone who wants an iridescent sheen. The high concentration of shimmering pigments just revives the complexion with radiance adapting to any skin tone.

Needless to say that I’ve collected a lot of these babies in limited edition as well and never regretted one purchase. One of my recent favorites is Dior Color Pop Diorskin Nude Luminizer (review) a gorgeous shade for a pop of color on the cheeks.

These come in several shades which makes them suitable for fair to medium and dark skins alike. It’s a healthy glow powder bronzer which gives a natural tan effect. The color pigmentation is semi-opaque but easily buildable. The formula is infused with golden minerals which captures the light and enhances the effects of sun on the skin. I’d say perfect for the Summer season. 🙂

No joke, this one of my top 3 favorite concealers. It’s not super full coverage in one swipe I’ll admit that but it’s buildable, doesn’t cake or sink into fine lines and still leaves that skin effect. I’m in my late 30’s so I won’t go for heavy, high coverage fully opaque concealers as they sink horribly into fine lines. It covers very well, hides redness and dark circles while it doesn’t feel drying. The finish is a soft matte the texture is light and creamy. I’ve repurchased this Diorskin Concealer for the second time already.

OK, I lied…it’s my second favorite after, Diorskin Forever Perfect Mousse Foundation (review) which will be discontinued soon (I’ve already got supplies). Dior Forever foundation family just got 2 new members this year, the matte and the glow version. I still go with the original version for now which has a matte finish, but not very harsh.

I’m good with one layer of this foundation to hide not only my skin imperfections, breakouts but also redness, dark circles and keeps me shine-free for hours.

