Dior Soft Sunrise (001) & Soft Sunlight (002) DiorSkin Mineral Nude Bronze Bronzing Powders Review, Photos, Swatches

Dior Soft Sunrise (001) & Soft Sunlight (002) DiorSkin Mineral Nude Bronze Bronzing Powders are part of Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection. To tell you the truth these powders were the only products on my wish list from Dior Summer 2018 Collection (live swatches). I don’t even want to go in the painful subject of Diorshow Summer 2018 Asia Exclusive Powders/ Blushes. I bought more than just two powders from this collection so keep refreshing the blog for more reviews.

Dior Soft Sunrise (001) & Soft Sunlight (002) DiorSkin Mineral Nude Bronze Bronzing Powders Review

Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Bronzing Powders come in a total of six shades:

001 Soft Sunrise

002 Soft Sunlight

003 Soft Sundown

004 Warm Sunrise

005 Warm Sunlight

006 Warm Sundown

I got only No.001 and No.002 as I thought these were more suitable for light skin tones. This is really a soft bronzer infused with golden minerals that enhances the effects of sun on the skin. Well I’m living in London and there wasn’t so much sun here so far, but I had a few good days to test these shades. Both healthy glow powders have a bit of shimmer to them so I wouldn’t say I’m wearing them on a regular basis. They are really nice for summer though!

The formula is infused with vitamins and minerals, allowing the skin to breathe. At the same time it provides protection from environmental elements and impurities

Dior Soft Sunrise (001) DiorSkin Mineral Nude Bronze Bronzing Powder ($48.00 / £34.00 for 0.35 oz. /10g) is a light peachy-beige with warm undertones and a satin finish. The color pigmentation is semi-opaque, being easily buildable if you want more intensity. I like the natural finish and how well it complemented my light skin tone. On the other hand it has some fine shimmery particles that are noticeable only from a close distance. It’s a bronzer that I will enjoy wearing it throughout the summer and special occasions.

I personally wouldn’t rich out to this product everyday. Usually, I prefer matte bronzers so the fine shimmery particles in this one just doesn’t quality it for an every day use. I like a slightly touch of shimmer now and then and I bet it would look even better on me when I’ll get a bit of tan. 🙂

The texture was finely-milled, feeling very soft and smooth to the touch. It feels very lightweight on the skin with a sweet scent that lingers on for a few minutes after the application. All the powders have a scented formula. On me it wore well for about eight hours.

Dior Soft Sunlight (002) DiorSkin Mineral Nude Bronze Bronzing Powder ($48.00 / £34.00 for 0.35 oz. /10g) is a light-medium, peach with natural warm and brown undertones and a satin finish. It had a good color payoff, being semi-opaque but definitely easily buildable. I’m a light skin tone and the color looks good on my applied with a light hand. The finish is slightly shimmery and it does show up on my skin a little bit. This is why I’m not into building this shade and works fine for me in just one layer, as I don’t want lots of shimmer.

For summer the touch of shimmer is nice but this one is definitely not a matte bronzer. I wouldn’t say the shimmering particles are too intense but I wouldn’t use this product on a daily basis either. It’s just my preference. 🙂

The texture feels very smooth and soft, being slightly powdery in the pan when I swirl my brush into it. The formula has a sweet scent which lingers for a few minutes on my skin after the application. I know some of you don’t like scented products so this is something worth mentioning. I had around eight hours wear with this product.

You can see me HERE wearing Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze #001. The entire look is inspired by Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection. Just CLICK HERE if you want to know more about this look at the products I used!

