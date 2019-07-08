Hello beauties!

For Chanel Black and White Fall Winter 2019 Makeup Collection, Global creative makeup and color designer Lucia Pica pays attention to the “white and black” symbolism of the brand.

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – NOW at CHANEL | August 2019 at John Lewis, Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Black and White Fall Winter 2019 Makeup Collection

Here are just the preliminary information for Chanel Fall Winter 2019 Makeup Collection but I’ll be updating the post soon with more details.

No.332 Noir Supreme – two deep browns, a burgundy and a purple

– two deep browns, a burgundy and a purple No.334 Modern Glamour – satin-like texture of gray, white and matte black

Created by Lucia Pica exclusively for the Fall-Winter 2019 Collection, this limited-edition creamy top coat for eyes adds a shimmering veil when layered over eyeshadow, transforming any look from day to night. Available in two high-contrast shades and presented in special packaging.

No.327 Penombre – sparkling gold

– sparkling gold No.317 Carte Blanche – dazzling white silver glitter

RELATED: Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

It has a smooth texture that blends in like silk, reflecting light and shining shimmering gel. If you add it as a highlight to your face, decollete, or regular make-up, the glitter will wrap your skin like an aura.

Lunaire

Created exclusively for the Fall-Winter 2019 Collection, this ultra-light, limited-edition lip gloss leaves lips visibly smooth, plump and brilliant. An innovative, dual-sided applicator ensures optimal, even coverage and high precision. Available in two contrasting shades and presented in special packaging.

No.814 Crystal Clear – clear white

– clear white No.816 Laque Noire – mysterious black cherry

RELATED: Chanel The New Eye Collection 2019

No.10 Ebene

No.949 Blanc Graphique

No.974 Timeless – bright caramel beige (Matte)

– bright caramel beige (Matte) No.978 Bois de Nuit – warm, light rosewood (Matte)

This extreme matte lipstick features a non-drying texture that glides smoothly onto lips with intense, longwearing colour.

No.128 Rose Nocturne – rose (Limited Edition)

– rose (Limited Edition) No.130 Rouge Obscur – rich wine (New Shade)

This all-in-one eye pen features a longwearing formula and can be used as an eyeshadow, eyeliner or khôl for a variety of lasting eye looks.

No.12 Contour Clair

No.04 Electric Brown

No.711 Pure White

No.713 Pure Black

Enjoy more photos…