In love with pink blushes, in love with pink, but you all know the story already. 🙂 SUQQU Pure Color Blush 107 Hoteribeni is part of my makeup collection since last year. I bought this limited edition shade right on the day it was released and I also had the pleasure of meeting Jorge Balzaretti, Creative Consultant and Makeup Artist. It was a pleasure and an honor to finally get to meet this talented man who inspired me so many times.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 107 Hoteribeni (£34.00 for 7.5 g/ 0.26 oz) is a limited edition blusher which translates to Flushed Cheeks. This is exactly what this color does to your cheeks if you are looking for that innocent flush and rosy shade. It gives a very fresh, innocent and youthful look. 🙂

It’s a blusher with a gradation effect which starts from a deep berry and continue to a soft coral pink and very light luminous pink which can be used as highlighter. It had a great color payoff with almost an opaque coverage in a single layer but still looking very soft on the cheeks.

Even though the color is pigmented when swatched it can easily work for those with a light skin like me. It has a smooth, silky texture that adheres well onto the brush without kicking off any excess powder in the pan. It’s not prone to fall, blends easily and adheres beautifully onto the skin.

The satin finish has also very tiny pearl shimmery particles that are nicely milled and just lead to a luminous and fresh finish. I love the gradient effect as I can start with the deep berry color and continue to the apple of my cheeks with the lightest one, without honestly needing a highlighter anymore.

I took the photos with a flash so unfortunately the blusher looks a bit more lighter than it is. The color is buildable, that if you want to add more pigmentation but I’m good with just 2 layers of well blended color. It wears on me for about eight hours before starting to fade.

It doesn’t emphasizes my skin texture and gives me that fresh, youthful vivid look. 🙂 SUQQU Pure Color Blush 107 Hoteribeni is by far one of my favorite go-to shades and honestly one that I reach out for very often for a day to day look.

I can’t think of other blushers that give such a natural and beautiful soft fresh look other than MustaeV Odd Pink Blush (review, swatches).

If you haven’t seen a SUQQU blusher in person yet, or even a SUQQU Eyeshadow Palette (review) you should know they are sleek, very lightweight but without looking cheap for one second. They look very elegant, simple and chic at the same time. The compact snaps shut and takes so little space. I honestly love the design and feel of SUQQU blushers and eyeshadow palettes. 🙂

I took swatches on bare skin without any primer or base priory applied and did two layers. The photo was taken under studio light.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush 107 Hoteribeni Makeup Look

Here I am on the day when SUQQU collection launched at Selfridges and I got to finally meet Jorge. He applied SUQQU Pure Color Blush 107 Hoteribeni on my cheeks and as you can see it goes on very lightly on me. I didn’t want more than a subtle color on my cheeks to go with my natural pink rosy look that I did back home before meeting Jorge Balzaretti.

