Right after Christmas I got a package courtesy of Rouge Bunny Rouge containing the new Sweet Excesses Glassy Glosses along with with a few other makeup products. I did an unboxing video on my IGTV on Instagram that you can watch and see what other goodies RBR sent me.

I’ve started digging into the products right away so look out for upcoming reviews of their Loose Powder, Highlighting Liquid, Lip Pencil and Liquid Foundation soon on the blog.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Glosses Review

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Glosses (€28.00 for 6 ml/ 0.21.fl oz) are available in a total of 10 shades. The 5 shades that I’ll be reviewing today are the new ones that just joined the collection with the other previous permanent shades.



They come in a frosted glass tube with a black cap and they do look very high end and quality. The doe-footed applicator has a flat shape and picks up enough product for a single application.

As soon as you’ll open the tube you’ll sense the sweet and minty flavor that will linger on your lips for a short while. For me it wasn’t irritating or anything but I did felt it more powerful than on other glosses.

Basically RBR is describing them as Glassy Glosses but to be honest I see them more as liquid lipsticks with a thicker but super creamy and rich formula. The consistency is not so light as a lip gloss and the color is super pigmented. You will also get a plumping effect and shine which embraces you lips in a mouth-watering fullness.

The overall formula glides easily across the lips, feels creamy and is quite long-lasting. They deliver a full coverage and intense pigmentation in a single layer without being sticky or feeling tacky at all. It has an immediate moisturizing effect even for dry lips thanks to Vitamin E which works as an anti-oxidant with a moisturising and anti-ageing effect, smoothing out your delicate lips structure.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Glosses Live Swatches

Enjoy these swatches of Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Glosses taken in a single swipe. Look at the super rich and pigmented colors but also at the juicy shiny finish. You have LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram video!

I didn’t swatch them in the ascendant order by number so apologize for that as I realized after I took the photo.

From left to right:

No.105 Red Velvet Tart

No.104 Berry Sorbet

No.101 Rosehip Panna Cotta

No.103 Coral Macaron

No.102 Creme Caramel

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss No.105 Red Velvet Tart Review

No.105 Red Velvet Tart is medium-deep red velvet with neutral undertones and a shiny luscious finish. It had a great color payoff with a rich and pigmented shade that looked almost opaque in a single layer.

The color is very nice, an elegant red which can suit every skin tone and be worn by everyone. It had an ultra creamy formula with a thick consistency that applied easily and evenly across the lip without pulling or tugging.

The consistency being so thick it takes a while to dry a bit and get set on the lips but it keeps the same shiny finish.

It does look very intense on the lips and gives your entire makeup a luxurious and elegant look. I love that it didn’t sink into my lip lines and actually made my lips appear fuller and plumper.

I wore this shade for New Year’s Eve paired with Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look). Considering I had a few drinks the color lasted bravely on my lips for around 6 hours while the shine was diminished. It was also transferable on the glass or skin but it still look great on the lips.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss No.104 Berry Sorbet Review

No.104 Berry Sorbet is a medium-dark berry pink with slightly cool undertones and a juicy intense shine. It had a great color payoff being fully opaque in a single application.

This is the shade I tried first from the entire bunch as the color in the tube looked really appealing to me. I love how it looks on the lips and how it makes my lips appear juicy and plump. The consistency is thick and very creamy so it won’t feel runny and won’t settle into lip lines.

I like how evenly it applies on the lips in a single pass without pulling or tugging and the rich colors that leaves behind. This is a color that I wore several times and is among my second favorite from them all.

I got around 6 hours wear with drink and eating, before noticing the color started to lose its shiny finish. It felt moisturizing and comfortable throughout the wear but it left a small stain behind.

I feel that this shade gives me more of an elegant and mysterious look, something that I’ll use for a more glamorous look. On my eyes I was wearing Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look).

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss No.101 Rosehip Panna Cotta Review

No.101 Rosehip Panna Cotta is a medium nude pink with cool undertones and a shiny overall finish. It was rich and pigmented and fully opaque in a single layer. Because the color is lighter than the other ones when applied in a single layer it looks a bit uneven from a close up distance but not noticeable from a normal distance.

I have to say I was pleasantly surprised by this shade when I applied it on my lips and it turned out to be my favorite from the bunch. Through the frosted glass tube it doesn’t look so flattering like it does when applied on the lips. It’s an everyday nude pink that will go with any nude, pastel and casual makeup look.

It has the same ultra creamy consistency that feels moisturizing and comfortable on the lips. It doesn’t feel sticky or tacky on the lips but because the consistency is a bit thick I wouldn’t say it doesn’t feels lightweight on the skin. I did feel my lips dressed in a lip color, very creamy and moisturizing but it was not an weightless consistency. That’s why I see these glosses more like a combination of an opaque lipstick with a super rich and creamy formula that deliver an elegant, juicy sheen.

I had around 6 hours wear with this formula before the color started to fade a bit and the glossy shiny effect faded. It left a strong pink stain behind which lingered on my lips for a few hours more. Just look at the fresh and juicy effect it gives me and say if it’s not an adorable, everyday wear nude pink.

You know me, a pink addict for life but I do think it can look flattering on a variety of skin tones and colors. In this makeup look I paired Rosehip Panna Cotta Glassy Gloss with Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look). What do you think?

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss No.102 Creme Caramel Cotta Review

No.102 Creme Caramel is a medium caramel beige with slightly warm unertones a glossy shiny finish. It had a rich color payoff being fully opaque in a single layer. This can be the perfect nude lip color for medium or dark skin tones but it looks a bit to much for what I’d call a nude for fair and light skin tones.

It had the same ultra creamy consistency and glided easily and evenly across lips without emphasizing lip lines. It didn’t feel sticky or tacky at all gave my lips a moisturizing and comfortable sensation throughout the wear.

I got around 6 hours wear without bleeding or moving around but it did started to lose its intensity. For this makeup look I used Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup look) and I do admit that No.102 Creme Caramel is not the best option for a lip color for someone so light skin tonned as me.

I thought it would look more light and nude on my lips so for anyone who’s darker than me it can look beautiful with a soft or natural makeup look.

Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss No.103 Coral Macaron Review

No.103 Coral Macaron is a bright coral pink with warm undertones and a juicy sheen. It had a fantastic color payoff being rich and opaque in a single layer. This shade really took me by surprise as it was the last one I tried as I’ not into coral lip colors but it turned out to be so beautiful.

It’s the kind of shade that really brightens and warms up your complexion and makes an ideal Spring Summer lip color. The consistency is creamy, thick and doesn’t feel sticky or tracky when worn. It doesn’t sink or emphasizes lip lines, on the contratry it makes lip appear fuller and fresh.

For this look I paired No. 103 Coral Macaron with MAC Now & Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette Lunar New Year 2020 (review, live swatches, makeup look) for which I think it was a perfect match. It lasted on my lips for around 6 hours with a comfortable non drying sensation before the color started to lose its intensity.

INGREDIENTS

POLYBUTENE; HYDROGENATED POLYISOBUTENE; MICA; OCTYLDODECANOL; SILICA DIMETHYL SILYLATE; DIISOSTEARYL MALATE; AROMA (FLAVOR); POLYHYDROXYSTEARIC ACID; ETHYL VANILLIN; PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRA-DI-T-BUTYL HYDROXYHYDROCINNAMATE; TOCOPHEROL; +/-: CI 19140 (YELLOW 5 LAKE); CI 15850 (RED 7 LAKE); CI 45410 (RED 28 LAKE); CI 15850 (RED 6); CI 42090 (BLUE 1 LAKE); CI 77491 (IRON OXIDES); CI 77492 (IRON OXIDES); CI 77891 (TITANIUM DIOXIDE)

