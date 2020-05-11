SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick 106 Hanatsumi Review, Lip Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I loved the products from SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection from the moment I saw them and SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick 106 Hanatsumi was screaming my name. The entire collection is full of pinks and I would have bought more than just the eyeshadow quad and this lipstick if I wasn’t on a budget.

SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick 106 Hanatsumi Review

SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick 106 Hanatsumi (£30.00 for 3.7 g / 0.12 oz) is a medium raspberry pink with blue undertones and a cream finish. It is rich and pigmented with a great color payoff and full opaque in a single swipe. This is a limited edition shade so hurry and buy it if you truly like it.

The consistency is very smooth and creamy and glides easily across the lip in a single pass providing an opaque pigmentation. The formula feels comfortable but is not as emollient as the previous one. For this Vibrant Rich Lipstick, SUQQU has a new formula which I noticed straight away that is different.

For example SUQQU Extra Glow Lipstick 111 Fireworks (review, swatches) has a more slip to it and looks more shiny which is also because it’s part of the Extra Glow line. I like that type of formula as well but I really enjoyed the richness of the Vibrant Rich lipstick as well.

If you are into bright, attention-grabbing shades that this pink is really gorgeous and will brighten up your entire look. 🙂 It still gives a bit of sheen, but more on the natural side, nothing too glossy.

It doesn’t sink into lip lines and doesn’t feel drying throughout the wear but I wouldn’t call it hydrating either. The formula is perfect to give you a comfortable feel throughout the wear without any drying sensation.

Because it’s such a bright and rich shade and we are also talking about a bluish pink, it will leave a pink stain behind. On me it lasted for about 5 hours even though I had a meal.

SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick 106 Hanatsumi Lip Swatches

This is how SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick 106 Hanatsumi swatches in a single pass and I’m super pleased with the payoff.

SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick 106 Hanatsumi Makeup Look

This is the makeup look I created using SUQQU Designing Color Eyes 131 Yuinobana and this lipstick shade.

Now moving on to the highlighter which is MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish (review, swatches) and the blusher SUQQU Yukibudou Loose Powder Blush (review, swatches) which is a beautiful soft rosy shade that I’m usin quite often.

I’ve set my The Ordinary Full Coverage Foundation with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder which I’ll be soon reviewing. To give some warmth to the entire look I picked up a little bit of MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder (review, swatches).

