I picked up MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish when the collection launched in Asia but I so wanted to add a few more products if I could. 🙂 I’ve used this shade before, any MAC addict will recognize it instantly as one of MAC bestselling highlighter shades, so I wanted to have a back up, especially because it comes in a travel friendly size.

MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review

MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish (£23.50 / €30.00 for 4 g / 0.14 oz) is a new, limited edition release of Honor of Kings 2020 Collection. For this edition it comes in a smaller packaging, containing half the size of the normal product which is 8 g / 0.28.

MAC Double Gleam highlighter is a permanent shade that you can buy in the full size, classic packaging at all MAC Counters. Because it’s such an universal highlighter shade, it has been repromoted so many times, in different packaging and patterns.

One of the most beautiful releases of this shade was MAC Double Gleam Lunar New Year 2020 Edition (review, makeup look) with that gorgeous dragon embossement. I bought this one but the reason for why I couldn’t resist the same shade being released in Honor of Kings 2020 Collection was the actual travel friendly size.

I’ve made a habit of reaching out more to travel size products when I’m packaging for my next trip or personal purposes so I want to be able to have my favorite shades in smaller quantities (as much as possible).

MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish is a light luminous, white-gold with soft warm, yellow undertones and a metallic sheen.

It had a great color payoff being rich and pigmented in a single layer. I do like this shade because it can be blended out easily, therefore sheered out a bit if you applied to much in the first place. Even on my light skin tone I must say it doesn’t look to intense or with a heavy metallic finish.

If you are after a soft, luminous and well-defined glow than MAC Double Gleam is your shade. It’s suitable for everyday wear and will give you just a subtle glow if you apply it dry. You can intensify the color by applying it wet if you want or spritz some MAC Fix+ on your brush before your swirl it into the pan.

For me this is a perfect color which offers more of luminosity rather than a glow and I’m totally fine with that when I want a daily, fresh makeup look where I don’t need and bling-bling on my cheeks.

The consistency was very soft and smooth and applied easily and evenly across the cheeks without emphasizing my pores or skin texture if I keep it in a single layer or two. I wore it three times already and the first time I did built it up a little more just for the sake of review but I prefer to wear it in a single layer to be honest. If you want to apply it with a damp brush and overlay 2-3 layers then it may emphasize your skin texture a little bit.

It wore well for about 8 hours before it started to show signs of fading. I’ve also wore it on my eyes to add luminosity.

MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish Live Swatches

Here is a swatch on bare skin applied with my finger in a single layer. It looks very subtle and is more about bringing luminosity to your face than adding sparkle or shimmer. That’s why I like it as I see it as a suitable shade for women of all ages.

MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish

For this look I’ve used MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish in a single layer and applied with a dry brush. I wanted a subtle glow, more like a frosty finish, because I considered the rest of my look to be quite bright so I didn’t want to have a shimmery highlighter.

On my face I used a few products from the new SUQQU Pre-Summer 2020 Collection which launched recently and is still available at Harrods. You can see all the products I’ve used, with names and details on my Instagram Post. Most of them are already reviewed here on the blog.

On my eyes I’m wearing the shades from the new SUQQU No.131 Yuinobana Designing Color Eyes (upcoming review) and Eyeko Magic Black Mascara. On my lips I have SUQQU No.106 Hanatsumi Vibrant Rich Lipstick (upcoming review).

So I can continue with the same brand, I’ll mention SUQQU Yukibudou Loose Powder Blush (review, swatches) on my cheeks which is a beautiful soft rosy shade.

I’ve set my The Ordinary Full Coverage Foundation with Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder which I’ll be soon reviewing. 🙂 To give some warmth to the entire look I picked up a little bit of MAC Beige-Ing Beauty Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder (review, swatches).

