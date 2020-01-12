Hello sweeties!

The only product I had on my wish-list from MAC Lunar Illusions Lunar New Year 2020 Collection was this gorgeous MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 edition. Lately is surely seems that I’m picking up only highlighters from MAC collections.

MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 Preliminary Thoughts

Actually when I ordered MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020, my order got mixed up somehow and I received completely different products from what I already paid.

I told you a little about that on my Instagram video and showed you the new products I got instead. Knowing that this is a limited edition my hearth was pounding at the thought that MAC won’t be able to send me the highlighter or that they mixed my order in purpose because Double Gleam was sold out.

Fortunately, MAC UK customer service was really fast and helpful and they acknowledged my order was mixed up and promised to send me the MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020, ASAP.

Therefore I also got to keep MAC Now & Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette Lunar New Year 2020 (review, swatches, makeup look) while getting my dragon highlighter as well.

Double Gleam is actually a permanent shade but presented here as a limited edition thanks to the packaging and the gorgeous, super detailed dragon embossed motif. I was swept away by the details on this pattern, just like many of you I’m sure, making this the only reason to buy the product.

So if you are not looking to spend coins on an existing shade that you may already own that’s totally fine. The price for this MAC Double Gleam edition was also increased from $36.00 to $37.00 just because of the packaging and dragon embossed pattern.

To be honest the packaging as it is in this metallic pink compact and with the flower motif on top, doesn’t look quite appealing to me. It does look rather cheap and doesn’t do the product inside any justice in my opinion. I would have totally seen this highlighter in a more luxurious compact.

MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 Review

MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 / £30.00 for 8g / 0.28 oz) is officially described as a beige that breaks silver. I personally see it as a very luminous, white-gold with soft warm, yellow undertones and a metallic sheen.

It had a great color payoff being rich and pigmented in a single layer. I do like this shade because it can be blended out easily, therefore sheered out a bit if you applied to much in the first place. Even on my light skin tone I must say it doesn’t look to intense or with a heavy metallic finish.

It’s very forgiving on the skin and does complement very well fair to light skin tones or mediums at best. I do think it can look a bit ashy or not as the right color or olive or darker skin tones so if you have the chance do try it out in store first.

For me this is a perfect color which offers more of luminosity rather than a glow and I’m totally fine with that when I want a daily, fresh makeup look where I don’t need and bling-bling on my cheeks. 🙂

The consistency was very soft and smooth and applied easily and evenly across the cheeks without emphasizing my pores or skin texture if I keep it in a single layer or two. I wore it three times already and the first time I did built it up a little more just for the sake of review but I prefer to wear it in a single layer to be honest. If you want to apply it with a damp brush and overlay 2-3 layers then it may emphasize your skin texture a little bit.

I did spotted very fine shimmer particles but they were barely noticeable on the skin and give an overall moderate glow.

If you are not into those bright, sparkling and super intense shimmery highlighters then MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish is really worth checking out.

I wore it for about 8 hours before it started to show signs of fading. I’ve also wore it on my eyes to add luminosity.

MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 Live Swatches

Here is a swatch on bare skin applied with my finger in a single layer. It complements fair and light skin tones very well but if you have a darker skin color it may not work for you.

MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 Makeup Look

On this look I’ve applied MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 in two and a half layers just so I could get more intensity and see if it will emphasize my skin texture.

I’ve also applied it on my brow bone and the bridge of my nose as you can see the luminous effect. On my eyes I’m wearing the new MAC Now & Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette Lunar New Year 2020 (review, swatches, makeup look).

On the rest of my face I’m wearing some new products from Rouge Bunny Rouge like Milk Aquarelle Liquid Foundation and their Glorious Daylight Loose Powder, which I’ll be reviewing soon. Check out my unboxing video of these products on my IGTV videos. I’ve tried the products for the past week so stay tuned for upcoming reviews.

On the lips I have Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss in No.103 Coral Macaron (upcoming review). For live swatches check my Instagram as there are 5 more shades of this super pigmented lip gloss.

