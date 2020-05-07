Home Beauty La Mer New The Radiant Skintint SPF30 Available Now
La Mer New The Radiant Skintint SPF30 Available Now

May 7, 2020

Hello sweeties!

La Mer New The Radiant Skintint SPF30 is available now for UK market so do check it out and see if it’s a product worth investing in.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – Now at La Mer UK

 

La Mer New The Radiant Skintint SPF30

The Radiant Skintint SPF30 – New – £75.00

This refreshing veil of colour delivers instant radiance and a more even, healthy looking tone. Skin takes on a brighter appearance. Fine dry lines look plumped with hydration as signs of fatigue appear diminished.

Shades:

  • Fair
  • Very Light
  • Light
  • Light Medium
  • Medium
  • Medium Deep
  • Deep

HOW TO USE:

Smooth over skin after applying your La Mer moisturiser. Avoid eye area. For an even more perfected look, can be applied under the Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 or over The Perfecting Primer. Available in 7 radiant and adaptable shades.

Make sure to check out the ingredients list, which is very long btw, and see if this is what you want from a product. The product does have some antioxidant properties but does NOT provide broad spectrum sun protection.

It’s true that it has SPF 30 but SPF refers to UVB rays and it protects from that, but not from all UVA rays. So do your homework on that because this product will not give you a whole protection.

I still prefer to stick with my Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review) which comes in 2 types: for combo and dry skin types. I have a detailed review on that so go check it out.

