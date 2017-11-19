Charlotte Tilbury Stars of the Red Carpet Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

Roll out the red carpet this season for one of the most luxurious gift sets. Feel Unique Charlotte Tilbury Stars of the Red Carpet is one dashing makeup set which can easily win the prize for the perfect gift this season. The set contains the essentials for a glamorous and festive makeup look. These are colors that anyone will use, featuring metallic finishes perfect for a holiday party look. The set is created by Charlotte Tilbury exclusively for Feel Unique so you can only find it on their online store.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at FeelUnique

Charlotte Tilbury Stars of the Red Carpet (£58.00) features a mini mascara, the iconic Rock ‘N’ Khol eyeliner and eyeshadow quad in Vintage Vamp. Everything comes packed luxuriously box with a big bow and its own red carpet. The three products are among Charlotte’s stars and they look so beautifully packed that you can’t go wrong if you choose this a gift for someone dear. The set is limited edition so shop it now if you like it!

Charlotte Tilbury Stars of the Red Carpet Review

Mini Legendary Lashes Black Vinyl (4 ml) mascara comes in a travel-size format. You actually get this one for free considering the amount you pay for the entire set. I also have photos for you to see how this mascara performs. It ads a bit of a volume and curl while still looking natural. I didn’t get that full, fat-lashes effect as this mascara made them look fuller but without the drama. I personally love using mini mascaras as I can coat better those small lashes. The mini size format is great for travel and it takes up the minimum space in your bag.

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl (1.2 g) comes in the shade Barbarella Brown and a full size format. The color is rich, intense and highly pigmented with a full opaque coverage. The consistency is creamy so the pencil glides on easily across the lid. It’s safe to use it on the waterline as well and provides a dark intense color. It’s a dark brown with a matte finish. I absolutely love how easily glides across the skin, without pulling or dragging. On my case I don’t have many kohl pencils that will last on my waterline but this is one of the best. I can’t say it lasts from morning till night but it does last for about 4 hours which is amazing for me.

Charlotte Tilbury The Vintage Vamp Luxury Palette Review

Charlotte Tilbury The Vintage Vamp Luxury Palette ( 5.2g) is an eyeshadow quad

of purple-red toned shades.

No.1 Prime Eyeshadow is a light, champagne-nude with rosy pink undertones and a shimmer finish. It has a good color payoff and looks very intense and luminous. The texture is silky, cream-like and very smooth to the touch. It applies wonderfully and blends easily. I had no fall out during the application and lasted wonderfully for over eight hours.

No.2 Enhance Eyeshadow is a medium-dark ruddy plum with slightly warm undertones and a pearly shimmer. The color has a good pigmentation easily buildable to full opacity. The formula is creamy, soft and very easy to work with, doesn’t feel dry at all. It’s easily blendable but tends to sheer out and loose its intensity. I had about seven and a half hours wear.

No.3 Smoke Eyeshadow is a dark, deep burgundy with warm undertones, slightly shimmering particles and satin finish. It has a good color payoff, rich and easily buildable to a full coverage. The formula is soft but it kicks off a loose powder in the pan. It’s easily blendable but be careful with the fall-out during the application. The color wore well for eight hours.

No.4 Pop Eyeshadow is a light, pale golden shimmer with a glitter finish. It had semi-sheer coverage with an intense sparkle. The consistency was smooth and felt almost wet to the touch. Some of the glitter adhered better to bare skin without using a glitter glue. There was still some fall out after sever hours wear.

