Hello sweeties!

Shades inside the new Anastasia Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol 4 look really appealing to me. This is definitely one palette that I could wear everyday on every occasion. From all her palettes I like this one best but I’m pretty sure I’ll never hit the pan on any shades.

This palette is huge, at least for a normal makeup consumer so I guess makeup artists will see it as a great investment as they’ll get to use it daily probably. Even though I love the color story I’m trying to keep my makeup purchases pretty grounded, especially during these new times we are facing, so a huge palette like this wouldn’t be a smart investment for me.

U.S. Launch Date – 11 May 2020 at SEPHORA

Anastasia Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 4

“This new Vol. 4 is the palette that can be worn day to night on any occasion. It’s what I call my version of a soft glam palette, for those that love glam but also need a pop of pink. I can wear this palette every single day. It makes me feel so pretty.” — Norvina

Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 4 – Limited Edition – $60.00 (Sephora Exclusive) The newest, and last for 2020, Norvina Pro Pigment palette includes a mix of mattes and shimmers in Norvina’s take on “soft glam” for summer.