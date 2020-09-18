Hello beauties!

We’ve already seen the two most important items of Charlotte Tilbury Holiday 2020 Collection being released in advance but the entire line will drop at the end of this month. So there’s plenty of time to check reviews of Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks) and Superstar Glow Highlighter (upcoming review, live swatches, makeup looks).

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 October 2020 at CharlotteTilbury US | CharlotteTilbury UK and a week later at other retails SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Beautylish, Harrods, Cult Beauty , Liberty London

Charlotte Tilbury Holiday 2020 Collection

Pillow Talk Dreams Come True – Limited Edition – £300.00

Includes:

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk

Luxury Palette Of Pops in Pillow Talk

Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk

Charlotte’s Jewel Pot in Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk Eyeliner

Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara

Check To Chic Blush in Pillow Talk

Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk Original

Superstar Lips Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk

Lip Lustre in Pillow Talk

Charlotte’s Jewel Lips in Pillow Talk

Luxury Palette of Pops in Dazzling Diamonds – Limited Edition – £42.00

SHADES:

PRIME: sparkling pink champagne

ENHANCE: sparkling antiqued gold

SMOKE: warm bronze with golden sparkles

POP: glittering navy-black

The Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette – Limited Edition – £45.00

Day Look: A warm-toned, subtle smokey eye

PRIME-light brown nude

ENHANCE-rich warm caramel

SMOKE/DEFINE-deep smokey brown

Date Look: A cool-toned, intense smokey eye

PRIME – cool neutral nude

ENHANCE – soft taupe

SOME/DEFINE – smokey black

Filmstar Bronze & Glow 2020 – Limited Edition – £25.00

This limited edition set comes with a mini Powder & Sculpt Brush and features light/ medium shades in a packaging inspired by the light-play of jewels and treasures.

Charlotte’s Hollywood Mini Brush Set 2020 – Limited Edition – £45.00

Includes:

Powder Brush

Eye Blender Brush

Eye Smudger Brush

Lip Precision Brush

Super You, Super Nude and Super Starlet Lipsticks – Limited Edition – £25.00

SHADES:

Matte Revolution in Super You – a warm, peachy-nude to enhance your natural pout

K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Super Nude, a cool nude-beige to flatter all skin tones

K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Super Starlet, a muted wine-red for perfect party lips