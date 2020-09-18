Hello beauties!
We’ve already seen the two most important items of Charlotte Tilbury Holiday 2020 Collection being released in advance but the entire line will drop at the end of this month. So there’s plenty of time to check reviews of Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks) and Superstar Glow Highlighter (upcoming review, live swatches, makeup looks).
U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 October 2020 at CharlotteTilbury US | CharlotteTilbury UK and a week later at other retails SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Beautylish, Harrods, Cult Beauty , Liberty London
Charlotte Tilbury Holiday 2020 Collection
Pillow Talk Dreams Come True – Limited Edition – £300.00
Includes:
- Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk
- Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
- Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk
- Luxury Palette Of Pops in Pillow Talk
- Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk
- Charlotte’s Jewel Pot in Pillow Talk
- Pillow Talk Eyeliner
- Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara
- Check To Chic Blush in Pillow Talk
- Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk Original
- Superstar Lips Lipstick in Pillow Talk
- Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk
- Lip Lustre in Pillow Talk
- Charlotte’s Jewel Lips in Pillow Talk
Luxury Palette of Pops in Dazzling Diamonds – Limited Edition – £42.00
SHADES:
- PRIME: sparkling pink champagne
- ENHANCE: sparkling antiqued gold
- SMOKE: warm bronze with golden sparkles
- POP: glittering navy-black
The Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette – Limited Edition – £45.00
Day Look: A warm-toned, subtle smokey eye
- PRIME-light brown nude
- ENHANCE-rich warm caramel
- SMOKE/DEFINE-deep smokey brown
Date Look: A cool-toned, intense smokey eye
- PRIME – cool neutral nude
- ENHANCE – soft taupe
- SOME/DEFINE – smokey black
Filmstar Bronze & Glow 2020 – Limited Edition – £25.00
This limited edition set comes with a mini Powder & Sculpt Brush and features light/ medium shades in a packaging inspired by the light-play of jewels and treasures.
Charlotte’s Hollywood Mini Brush Set 2020 – Limited Edition – £45.00
Includes:
- Powder Brush
- Eye Blender Brush
- Eye Smudger Brush
- Lip Precision Brush
Super You, Super Nude and Super Starlet Lipsticks – Limited Edition – £25.00
SHADES:
- Matte Revolution in Super You – a warm, peachy-nude to enhance your natural pout
- K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Super Nude, a cool nude-beige to flatter all skin tones
- K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Super Starlet, a muted wine-red for perfect party lips