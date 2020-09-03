Hello lovelies!

Today Sephora France hosted their annual event where they showcase all the upcoming Holiday 2020 launches. The one that I’m sure you’ll all be interested in is the release of Dior Backstage Glow Face Palettes for Fall 2020. Yes, there are going to be 3 palettes released in the same time and suitable for all skin colors. This is such a joy! I have swatches for you so don’t go anywhere!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 28 September 2020 at Sephora France (ships to UK) | TBA at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palettes for Fall 2020

Why I’m all of the sudden jumping for joy when I talk about Dior Backstage products? Did I suddenly changed my opinion and finally embraced this makeup line? No, definitely not! I still have the same feelings about their packaging and I’m maintaining my opinion that it looks cheap and feels cheap. Not only that but this packaging is a failure as to many have reported having issues with it.

Yes, I’d definitely order at least one palette and I’m already thinking, hoping and praying that my parcel will arrive intact. The packaging is problematic because the shades can fall-out of the pan too easily. It’s like they are not glued well and gives me the feeling of a job done in a hurry or exactly what I said, cheap packaging. I’m curious to see if they fixed this issue and there won’t be problems.

Now let’s move to the interesting part, the one where I show you swatches in case you haven’t been following me on my Instagram or Patreon already. Those of you who are subscribed to my Patreon page have already seen these palettes as many sneak peeks were released in Asia. Also the palettes were mentioned in an Asian magazine a while back so there’s no news there.

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 003 Pure Gold

This is a beautiful gold toned palette ideal for medium and dark skin or anyone who loves a gold highlighter. I have to say this is not my speed as gold highlighter doesn’t complement my skin color. I’m still willing to buy this palette for review purposes if you guys want but I most definitely will include it in a blog sale afterwards.

SHADES:

Yellow Gold (Metallic)

Gold Gold (Sheer)

Warm Gold (Shimmer)

Platinium (Metallic)

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 004 Rose Gold

Well I don’t think this palette needs any introduction from my part. It’s my favorite of them all and then one that I’ll buy for sure. It’s pink but has also lighter shades that will look good on fair and light skin colors. I cannot wait to test this baby out.

What I also love about this palette is that there’s not glittery shades inside. I do love metallic and a touch of shimmer but I’m quite happy without glitter. 🙂

SHADES:

Gold Pearl (Sheer)

Pink Gold (Metallic)

Rose (Shimmer)

Golden Peach (Metallic)

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 005 Copper Gold

Well this one is definitely intended for deeper and darker skin colors. To be used only on the face? I don’t think so. These shades would be perfect as eyeshadows as well and I would see myself using them.

Please let me know if you are interested in a review of this palette. I’m waiting for your DM or comments on my Instagram page.

SHADES:

Coral (Glitter)

Copper (Metallic)

Tan Bronze (Shimmer)

Golden Bronze (Sheer)