Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter Superstar Glow just dropped on Sephora U.S. earlier today along with a new shade of Jewel Lips. Looks like Charlotte Tilbury drops her Holiday 2020 products one by one while the full reveal will the towards the end of September. Hurry if you want to buy any of these new products!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA for Rouge Exclusive | 23 September 2020 at other retailers CharlotteTilbury US | CharlotteTilbury UK Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty , Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter Superstar Glow

An oversized face and body highlighter in a buildable, easy-to-blend powder formula for the ultimate soft-focus, super luminous glow.

This powder highlighter is in a new, light-as-air texture. The finely milled, light-reflecting pigments scatter light to blur the appearance of fine lines and create a youthful-looking, lit-from-within glow. The packaging is refillable and can be used with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer refill.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Holiday 2020 Palette Live Swatches, First Impressions

This one looks really beautiful and I’ll add it to my Holiday collection. 🙂

A hydrating, diamond-powder-infused gloss with a mirror-like, multidimensional finish that makes lips look fuller and wider.

Rose Jewel – rose-pink with a gold sparkle

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks