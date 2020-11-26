Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

I know this Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo review is long overdue. I bought this palette way back towards the end of Summer but since it’s still available why not share my thoughts. Apparently it was supposed to be a limited edition Summer release but almost every retailer still has it in stock. Some of them even list it with a discounted price.

Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo Review

Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo (£79.00 for 6 g) is a duo baked blush and highlighter in coral and champagne peach shades. The shades are ideal for anyone who wants to add a subtle glow and a flush of color to the cheeks. If you love warm toned cheek colors then you should definitely check out this duo.

The baked formula is a bit different than Chantecaille normal blush formula. It’s easier to pick up the color by using natural hair brushes and a firm hand. I feel that fair skins will be good with one layer of shade while light skin tones like me wouldn’t need more than 2-3 layers for a hot flash on the cheeks. It instantly gives my complexion that Summery vibe, that I’ve been spending a few hours in the sun. The blush can definitely be intensified if you want more pigmentation.

THE PACKAGING

Chantecaille always has interesting and cute packaging for its products and all the pieces from this collection were looking beautiful. The compact snaps shut and has a small mirror inside. The top of the compact has like a hard gummy feel that gets stuck on other products if you press them together. I have the same experience with their Perfect Blur Finishing Powder that always gets stuck on another compact when I place it in the makeup tray. Apart from that I didn’t have any issues.

Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo Live Swatches

I have here swatches taken on bare skin and under natural light with each shade applied in 2 layers. You can also see LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram to have a better understanding of the shades.

Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek Blush Review

The blusher is a bright burnished apricot with strong warm undertones and a soft dewy finish. It’s quite a strong shade that can be intensified even for medium skin tones or darker. It had a good color payoff and applied easily and evenly across the cheeks. This color instantly warms up my face so I’d say is a bit too warm toned for my taste.

The texture is firm, since is a baked formula but soft to the touch. I’d recommend picking it up using a natural hair brush. On me the color wore well for about eight hours before it faded away noticeably.

Chantecaille Highlighter Review

The highlighter is a soft peachy champagne with gold, warm undertones and a sparkly, luminous finish. It had a good color payoff being easily buildable in intensity. I prefer to wear this highlight shade more lightly and enjoy the luminous effect that it gives. It doesn’t emphasize my natural skin texture or pores.

The texture is dense, firmly pressed into the pan but the application was easily and evenly. When applied wet you can get a soft wet-look skin effect and if you are medium or darker skin tone I’m sure you’ll appreciate that’s easily buildable. It wore well on me for about eight hours without fall out.

Chantecaille Coral Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo Makeup Look

In this makeup look I used Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks) starting with the green, blue and gold but I ended up in a rainbow makeup look as you can see. I just couldn’t stop and I wanted to deep my fingers in every shade and apply them all together. 🙂

I tried smuddging the darker blue shades as an eyeliner and then softly blend them out. On my face I’m also wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). As a face primer I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review).

On my lashes I’ve applied Shiseido ImperialLash Mascara Ink which alongathes the lashes and give them a natural look without drama. As for the lips I’ve used Pat McGrath Buff Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil (review, lip swatches) to fill in my lips. On top of it I applied the new Tom Ford Frost Balm (review, live swatch, makeup looks).

Here’s a close-up photo of the eye makeup so you can see better how it turned out. On my upper crease and brow bone I blended shades from the same palette by using a fluffy brush.

