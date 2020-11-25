Hello lovelies!

I have for you today information and photos of the upcoming Dior Spring 2021 Makeup Launches. I’m mostly talking makeup but there will be newness in the fragrance and skincare section as well. Don’t forget to drop by my Instagram for sneak peek photos that were released last week along with swatches. We have a lot of newness, including a new lipstick line so analyze, make a list and pick up your favorites. Like always I suggest waiting for reviews and live swatches before making a purchase decision.





Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

Japan Launch Date – 15 January 2021 for the lipsticks | Early January 2021 for Dior Spring 20201 | February 2021 for Lip Glow Oil | International Launch Date – January / February 2021 at SELFRIDGES | SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Escentual, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Spring 2021 Makeup Launches

For the next season we’ll have a new line of Dior’s iconic lip Rouge Dior, new eyeshadows and even a new fragrance Miss Dior Rose & Roses. How’s that sound? 🙂

Rouge Dior Balm Lip Line – New



The line consists of 37 shades in four finishes: satin, matte, metallic and velvet. There will be a new packaging for these lipsticks. Over a month ago I posted several lip swatches on this Instagram post and I was surprised how fast they appeared on an Asian app.



RELATED: Dior Backstage 004 Rose Gold Glow Face Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The characteristic of this lipstick line is the new formula, naturally derived from ingredients like pomegranate flower and Shea butter that will provide moisture and care for the lips. There are plenty of shades to choose from, most of them will be permanent so don’t hurry to be the first to buy. Check out at least some reviews, live swatches or lip swatches before you spend your money on any of these shades.

Out of the 37 colors we get 10 limited edition shades. Two of the iconic shades from this range are 100 Nude Look Matte and 525 Shelly Metallic.

Rouge Dior Balm – New

In addition to this launch there will also be a new Rouge Dior Balm. This lip balm contains twice the concentration of unique floral lip care ingredients that moisturizes the lips for 24 hours. It is recommended not only to use it alone, but also as a primer before Rouge Dior lipstick.

Dior Contour Lip Liner – New

We will also have new lip liners with integrated brush and no color transfer. The lip liners promise a long lasting vivid color up to 8 hours wear. There will be 11 shades available ranging from red, coral to pink and nude.

Dior Nail Polish – Limited Edition

SHADES:

322 Coral Peony

561 Pink Sakura

080 Red Smile

849 Rouge Cinema

Dior Trioblique Eyeshadow Palettes – Limited Edition



Flower is the keyword for Dior Spring 2021 Makeup Collection. The lineup includes two eye shadow trios, lip and nail products inspired by the freshness and lightness of flowers. The new Trioblique Brick Palettes with a flower pattern are just beautiful but the shades are quite similar. In case you missed I have swatches of these on Instagram!

RELATED: Dior Golden Nights (549) Golden Snow Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer – New

A new shade of pink will be released along with new shades of Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil. Apparently the Lip Glow Oil launch is scheduled for February 2021.

RELATED: Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil Review, Lip Swatches

Dior Skin Forever Cushion



The popular version of the cushion foundation will get a new packaging. It looks very classy and elegant and I like it but I don’t know if I’ll need a new foundation by then.