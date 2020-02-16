Hello beauties!

Chantecaille Spring 2020 Collection has been out for a few weeks but the only product I purchased is Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder. I had some time to test this product properly so I can give you all the details.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods Harvey Nichols, Space NK, Net a Porter

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder Review

I would like to start with the packaging as I know everyone has been raving about its beauty so I won’t get into that. I want to tell you something else about this Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder‘s packaging that I’ve also mentioned on my IGTV video.

The day I got it, I posted on Instastories and told you that I find the top of the compact powder to stick on other products. It has a bit of a stickness to it and when I put it in my makeup drawer among with other products it tends to stick on them. The same situation I got with Artdeco Claudia Schiffer Makeup (review, swatches) as the eyeshadow palettes and blushes had the same type of cushiony packaging.

Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder ($80.00 / £76.00 for 8 g / 0.28 oz) is an ultrafine instant blur powder that comes in one universal flattering shade for all skin colors.

RELATED: La Mer Powder Review

Chantecaille is a luxury makeup brand and their prices emphasize that but in the case of this blurring powder I’m not so pleased with the high price just because of my previous experience with this type of packaging.

It is a light vanilla with soft orange undertones with a matte finish which makes it ideal as a setting powder. You can use it as a finishing powder as well but trust me that it keeps your complexion completely matte if you just use it as a finishing powder.

It just gives you a nice blur, smooth and perfects your complexion by casting a matte veil that it won’t change your foundation color. The formula is gel-to-powder and feels weightless on the skin but you will need to use a firmer hand when picking up the product. It’s is only normal with this type of formula so won’t be able to apply too much from a single application.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

It doesn’t emphasize my skin texture, feels very comfortable on the skin, doesn’t feel dry at all so I do think it is suitable for those with dry skin type as well. I personally just like to apply a soft veil and get that matte but natural skin effect. I just want my skin to still look like skin and just appear softly filtered and Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder delivers just that.

It kept my complexion looking matte throughout the day and it did a good job blurring skin imperfections while it didn’t dry out my skin at all. I got around eight a half hours wear before I noticed a soft seen going on around my T-zone.

Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder Swatch

Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder Makeup Look

In this makeup look I’ve used Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette (upcoming review) along with Lancome Gradiose Liner in No.04 (review, swatch). On my lips I’m wearing Tom Ford Lip Color Satin Matte in No.03 Blow-Up (swatch / upcoming review).

For this second look I used Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches, makeup looks) on the eyes while on my cheeks I applied MAC Postmodernist Peach Extra Dimension Skinfinish (review, live swatches, makeup look).

Turn on your JavaScript to view content