Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Let’s take a moment and admire the new Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Opal Glow Highlighting Powder. I’m saying new because of the special edition red packaging as the shade is a repromote. Yes, we’ve seen this shade before but is not part of the permanent collection so if you missed it in the past now has made a comeback.

Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Review

Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder (£36.50 for 8 g/ 0.28 oz) is a limited edition release of the Lunar New Year Spring 2021 Collection. The shade has been repromoted a few times but is not part of Bobbi Brown permanent range. I purchased this shade before when it was released also as a special limited edition for Holiday 2018. Back then it was released as a duo with a stunning packaging but I gave it away after I review it to someone who fell in love with it instantly.

Here is the review of that edition of Bobbi Brown Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo (swatches, photos). Since I gave it away I had a reason to purchase it again now in this beautiful red, luxurious packaging with golden accents. You can watch my REEL and admire the beautiful, luxurious packaging of this Lunar New Year edition.

Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Live Swatches

Here I have Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder swatched for you in two layers on bare skin. As per usual I’m showing you a LIVE SWATCH as well. See how beautiful it glows without being too intense?

Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Detailed Review

Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder is a light, white rosy-beige with warm undertones and a multi-colored sparkle and pearl. The color payoff was good, easily buildable to almost full opacity in 2-3 layers.

The consistency feels soft and smooth, without being powdery or dry. I didn’t get any excess powder in the pan during the application. The highlighter applied evenly and was easily blendable.

I personally adore this shade, how fresh and beautiful it looks on my skin. I appreciate the sheen with just a touch of sparkle that provides a luminous, dewy glow. Again, I prefer this shade in just one layer, as I’m not crazy over an intense color.

It’s a highlighter that makes me feel comfortable even if I wear it throughout the day, without being too bright, in-your-face that kind of effect. Then again, you can build up the intensity with one or two more layers if you want to enjoy those light-reflecting pigments a bit more.

It’s easy to layer this product onto your cheeks without featuring it will emphasize your skin texture if you go up to 3 layers. It looks beautiful, fresh and natural, while still providing you with that luminous glow. On me it wore well for about eight and a half hours without fall out.

Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Makeup Looks

This is my first makeup look using Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder with this purple smoky eye. I also have a video tutorial of this look where I’m explaining more in detail how I used the products.

FACE

Rouge Bunny Rouge Serene Light Skin Perfector (is a primer with light coverage which can work as a soft foundation)

Catrice Camouflage Liquid Concealer

BECCA Light Shifter Finishing Veil in 01 Scattering (upcoming review)

CHEEKS

EYES

BROWS

LIPS

This is my second look where I used the glow of Bobbi Brown Opal Glow and looks even more natural because of the eye makeup. I’ll be posting an upcoming video tutorial on IGTV for this one so please keep checking back.

FACE

Rouge Bunny Rouge Dancing in the Dark Radiance Elixir (it’s a skincare serum that doubles as primer)

Deciem Hylamide HA Blur Primer (review)

Catrice True Skin High Coverage Foundation (with Hyaluronic Acid)

Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer (with Hyaluronic Acid and waterproof)

CHEEKS

Bobbi Brown Opal Glow

Essence Mosaic Blushes in No.40 The Berry Connection & No.20 All You Need is Pink

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)

Essence Lip Liner in 101 My Choice

Essence Semi Shine Lipstick in 101 My Choice

