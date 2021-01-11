Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!
Let’s take a moment and admire the new Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Opal Glow Highlighting Powder. I’m saying new because of the special edition red packaging as the shade is a repromote. Yes, we’ve seen this shade before but is not part of the permanent collection so if you missed it in the past now has made a comeback.
I have live swatches and makeup looks waiting for your right after the jump!
Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Review
Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder (£36.50 for 8 g/ 0.28 oz) is a limited edition release of the Lunar New Year Spring 2021 Collection. The shade has been repromoted a few times but is not part of Bobbi Brown permanent range. I purchased this shade before when it was released also as a special limited edition for Holiday 2018. Back then it was released as a duo with a stunning packaging but I gave it away after I review it to someone who fell in love with it instantly.
Here is the review of that edition of Bobbi Brown Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo (swatches, photos). Since I gave it away I had a reason to purchase it again now in this beautiful red, luxurious packaging with golden accents. You can watch my REEL and admire the beautiful, luxurious packaging of this Lunar New Year edition.
Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Live Swatches
Here I have Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder swatched for you in two layers on bare skin. As per usual I’m showing you a LIVE SWATCH as well. See how beautiful it glows without being too intense?
Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Detailed Review
Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder is a light, white rosy-beige with warm undertones and a multi-colored sparkle and pearl. The color payoff was good, easily buildable to almost full opacity in 2-3 layers.
The consistency feels soft and smooth, without being powdery or dry. I didn’t get any excess powder in the pan during the application. The highlighter applied evenly and was easily blendable.
I personally adore this shade, how fresh and beautiful it looks on my skin. I appreciate the sheen with just a touch of sparkle that provides a luminous, dewy glow. Again, I prefer this shade in just one layer, as I’m not crazy over an intense color.
It’s a highlighter that makes me feel comfortable even if I wear it throughout the day, without being too bright, in-your-face that kind of effect. Then again, you can build up the intensity with one or two more layers if you want to enjoy those light-reflecting pigments a bit more.
It’s easy to layer this product onto your cheeks without featuring it will emphasize your skin texture if you go up to 3 layers. It looks beautiful, fresh and natural, while still providing you with that luminous glow. On me it wore well for about eight and a half hours without fall out.
Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Makeup Looks
This is my first makeup look using Bobbi Brown Opal Glow Highlighting Powder with this purple smoky eye. I also have a video tutorial of this look where I’m explaining more in detail how I used the products.
FACE
- Rouge Bunny Rouge Serene Light Skin Perfector (is a primer with light coverage which can work as a soft foundation)
- Catrice Camouflage Liquid Concealer
- BECCA Light Shifter Finishing Veil in 01 Scattering (upcoming review)
CHEEKS
- Bobbi Brown Opal Glow
- SUQQU Pure Color Blush in 106 Hanairoka (review, swatches)
EYES
- Urban Deacay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
- Dior 5 Couleurs Couture 849 Pink Sakura Eyeshadow Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks)
- Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara
BROWS
- ABH Brow Wizz in Taupe (review, swatches)
- Eyeko Brow Gel
LIPS
- Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)
- Essence Lip Liner in Satin Mauve
- Rouge Bunny Rouge Color Burst Lipstick in 027 Irreverence (review, lip swatches)
This is my second look where I used the glow of Bobbi Brown Opal Glow and looks even more natural because of the eye makeup. I’ll be posting an upcoming video tutorial on IGTV for this one so please keep checking back.
FACE
- Rouge Bunny Rouge Dancing in the Dark Radiance Elixir (it’s a skincare serum that doubles as primer)
- Deciem Hylamide HA Blur Primer (review)
- Catrice True Skin High Coverage Foundation (with Hyaluronic Acid)
- Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer (with Hyaluronic Acid and waterproof)
CHEEKS
- Bobbi Brown Opal Glow
- Essence Mosaic Blushes in No.40 The Berry Connection & No.20 All You Need is Pink
BROWS
- ABH Brow Wizz in Taupe (review, swatches)
- Eyeko Brow Gel
EYES
- P Louise Eyesahdow Base (right lid) & Urban Decay Primer Potion (left lid)
- I used the 2 matte nude shades from Rouge Bunny Rouge Enchanted Forest Palette in 104 At The Chateau (upcoming review). Live swatches on Instagram! You can see here a video tutorial where I used this palette.
- Chantecaille Luminous Eyeshadows in Elephant, Lion, Crane (upcoming reviews)
- Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Brown
- Shiseido Imperial Lash Mascara
LIPS
- Huda Beauty Silk Balm (review, lip swatches, makeup look)
- Essence Lip Liner in 101 My Choice
- Essence Semi Shine Lipstick in 101 My Choice