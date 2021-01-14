Hello lovelies!

Let’s welcome the new Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balms which just launch in ten fun colors for Spring 2021. From these we will have two limited edition shades and I have my eyes on the pink one of course.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Charlotte Tilbury US, Charlotte Tilbury UK

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balms for Spring 2021

Darlings, colour on HAPPINESS with my NEW! Hyaluronic Happikiss in Crystal Happikiss!

This NEXT-GENERATION, MULTI-MAGIC lipstick gloss balm is formulated with HYALURONIC ACID and C-PEPTIDE for INTENSELY HYDRATED, fuller-looking lips!

I wanted to BOTTLE the TRUE HAPPINESS OF KISSING; from virtual kisses to love letters sealed with a kiss and the mark left by a HAPPIKISS upon a cheek, kisses bring JOY & EUPHORIA to EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE! Hyaluronic Happikiss is a hydrating LIPSTICK GLOSS BALM that glides on with a magical fondue-like texture for a dewy and juicy kiss of HYDRATING colour on your lips!

Hyaluronic Happikiss in Crystal Happikiss is a dreamy sheer nude-pink for a subtle kiss of colour!

SHADES:

Pillow Talk – Charlotte’s iconic nudey-pink

Happipetal – tawny nude

Happipeach – peachy nude

Happiberry – berry

Crystal Happikiss – sheer nude pink

Enchanting Kiss – peachy nude rose

Romance Kiss – peach rose

Passion Kiss – soft brown

Happilove – soft pink (Limited edition, CharlotteTilbury.com)

Happicoral – soft coral (Limited edition, CharlotteTilbury.com)

