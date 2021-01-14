Home Beauty Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balms for Spring 2021
Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balms for Spring 2021

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Let’s welcome the new Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balms which just launch in ten fun colors for Spring 2021. From these we will have two limited edition shades and I have my eyes on the pink one of course.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Charlotte Tilbury US, Charlotte Tilbury UK

 

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balms for Spring 2021

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Lip Balm – New – $25.00 / £34.00

Darlings, colour on HAPPINESS with my NEW! Hyaluronic Happikiss in Crystal Happikiss!

This NEXT-GENERATION, MULTI-MAGIC lipstick gloss balm is formulated with HYALURONIC ACID and C-PEPTIDE for INTENSELY HYDRATED, fuller-looking lips!

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Star Aura Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

I wanted to BOTTLE the TRUE HAPPINESS OF KISSING; from virtual kisses to love letters sealed with a kiss and the mark left by a HAPPIKISS upon a cheek, kisses bring JOY & EUPHORIA to EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE! Hyaluronic Happikiss is a hydrating LIPSTICK GLOSS BALM that glides on with a magical fondue-like texture for a dewy and juicy kiss of HYDRATING colour on your lips!

Hyaluronic Happikiss in Crystal Happikiss is a dreamy sheer nude-pink for a subtle kiss of colour!

SHADES:

  • Pillow Talk – Charlotte’s iconic nudey-pink
  • Happipetal – tawny nude
  • Happipeach – peachy nude
  • Happiberry – berry
  • Crystal Happikiss – sheer nude pink
  • Enchanting Kiss – peachy nude rose
  • Romance Kiss – peach rose
  • Passion Kiss – soft brown
  • Happilove – soft pink (Limited edition, CharlotteTilbury.com)
  • Happicoral – soft coral (Limited edition, CharlotteTilbury.com)

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Eyes of a Star Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bobbi Brown Skyscape Collection for Spring 2021

Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Opal Glow Highlighting...

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture 849 Pink Sakura Eyeshadow...

Samer Khouzami Light Face Palette Review, Live Swatches,...

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo...

Charlotte Tilbury New Year Collection Spring 2021

MAC Moon Masterpiece Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish...

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (663) Triple Bloom Eyeshadow...

Dior Trioblique Pure Glow (643) Pure Petals Eyeshadow...

Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation for Spring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.