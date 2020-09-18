Hello beauties!

You can say I’m new to Viseart, owning only two palettes but when I saw these Petit Pro cuties I wanted to have them. Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette is a permanent palette available everywhere but in this limited packaging, only in Europe at the moment. Both Apricotine and Chou Chou were released last year and now they’ve made a comeback to Sephora Europe in this joyful limited edition packaging. So this was my chance to grab them!

Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette Review

Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette ($30.00 / €31.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a permanent palette featuring 8 warm, peachy shades with four matte and four shimmer textures. It comes in this new limited edition packaging and looks really playful and suitable for a Summer collection.

The matte shades perform well, easily buildable and blendable. The shimmers were not all perfect but they did have enough color payoff and pigmentation in a single swipe. So many people recommended this palette and love it that I’m wondering if mine isn’t a bad batch. The shades perform quite well don’t get me wrong, but the texture of most of them feels dry. I know this was a 2019 Summer release that was repacked now in a limited edition packaging so my thoughts run wild if you know what I mean.

Looking at the color story, this palette is ideal for anyone who loves warm tones. It’s definitely not my cup of tea since I’m after cool toned eyeshadows but I do appreciate the beauty and the quality of these shades.

The Packaging

This bright peachy packaging was a real magnet for me. I’m not denying that I love the colors but when it comes to actually using the palette is not the best. Personally I don’t like how the palette opens and unfolds and I’d have preferred something more simple. I cannot keep the palette flat on my desk when I’m using it and when I pick it up and try to look in the mini mirror the top part folds over the mirror, covering it.

So basically the mirror is useless for me to use and unfolding the palette is too much trouble when I feel the packaging can be simplified. The good thing is that I think because of this packaging the palette is so much more protected. I haven’t dropped any of the Petit Pro palettes but they feel quite sturdy, especially with the protective transparent plastic that comes with them.

Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette Live Swatches

Here are all the Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette swatches applied on my bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base applied. I swatch the matte shades in 2 layers while the shimmers only in one swipe. Now if you want to see LIVE SWATCHES check out this Instagram post. I filmed the video in natural sunlight and the colors look so beautiful and the shimmers shine so intense.

Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette Shade by Shade Review

Meringue is a light peach with warm, orange undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff when swatched on bare skin but it took two layers to be completely opaque. It had a smooth texture that felt slightly drying and kicked off a lot of powder in the pan when swatched or picked up with a brush. It blended out easily and worked great as a transition shade especially if you are fair or light skin. On me it lasted well for eight hours before starting to fade noticeably.

Praline is a light-medium brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a semi-opaque coverage in a single layer which definitely need to be build up to a full opacity. The consistency felt dry and powdery which really made me wonder if the quality changed for this palette considering the good reviews everyone gave it last year. I can’t help wondering if this palette has been produced last year and only repacked in this limited edition packaging now.

Some of the shades just like Praline, even though the apply and blend easily they don’t have that smooth, soft texture that I heard of. The application went well although it kicked out excess powder in the pan when I picked up with my brush. It blended out easily and caused no fall out while it lasted on me for around 8 hours before fading noticeably.

Apricotine is a bright medium orange with warm undertones and a satin sheen. It had a bright, powerful yellow undertone mixed with that bright orange which really made it look like the perfect warm peach. The color was easily buildable to fully opaque in two layers but looked semi-opaque in a single swipe.

The consistency was thin, firmly pressed in the pan and quite dry. I’m again puzzled by how others describe the texture and formula for this shade as to me it definitely felt dry and nothing of that soft and smooth feel to the touch. It applied evenly, blended easily and I had not problem with intensifying the color. I got around eight hours wear before it started to fade.

Dolce is a deep brown with warm, reddish undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff even when applied on bare skin being easily buildable to full coverage in one and a half layers. Adhered well on bare skin, blended easily without sheering out or causing any fall out. The texture felt slightly drying but not so much as the rest of the mattes. It stayed well on me for eight and a half hours before showing signs of fading.

Sugared is a light peachy-gold with warm undertones and a metallic sheen. It had opaque color coverage in a sing pass even applied on bare skin. I love the intense metallic finish of this color and how beautiful it looks on the eyes when applied with fingertips or a damp brush. The texture was soft and smooth which really gave me a nice feeling in comparison to the mattes from this palette.

It still has a good intensity even when applied and patted on with a dry flat brush but you definitely want to intensify it. The blending was easily done, minor fall out and no creasing. It wore well on me for about eight hours.

Grenadine is a bright, medium coral with warm, golden undertones and a soft golden sheen. It had a great color coverage, being almost full coverage when swatched on my arm. The texture felt dry which I really didn’t expect considering it is not a matte shade. It caused fall-out during the application and it kicked off a lot of excess powder in the pan. The best way to apply this shade is by using your fingertips or a damp flat brush and just pat it on the lid carefully. I got around eight hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

Bourbon is a medium-deep bronze with warm, reddish undertones and a pearly-metallic sheen. The pigmentation was amazing, showing an intense, rich color in a single pass. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer even applied on bare skin. The texture was soft, smooth and blended out easily. It’s definitely one of the best performing shades in this palette and works great to darken the outer V or place it in the crease. It wasn’t prone to sheering out when blended and stayed well on me without creasing for eight hours.

Mimolette is a rich, medium-dark copper with strong warm undertones and a metallic finish. The pigmentation was fantastic, being almost fully opaque in a single layer. The texture was loosely-pressed in the pan and felt a bit dry comparing to the other shimmers, therefore it cause noticeable fall out during the application.

I found that the best way to apply it is by using a damp brush and just gently patted on the lid or applied with your fingertips. Make sure to blend easily the edges so it won’t cause too much fall out. I had around eight hours wear before it started to fade.

Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used only Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette on my eyes with a touch of Antonym Brown Eye Pencil (upcoming review) and Shiseido Syncro Mascara. The day I created this makeup look was super hot outside so I didn’t want to add anything on my face. So I skipped the foundation and concealer.

I just had skincare on and my go-to Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review, ingredients). This product provides a very sheer veil of color that helps even out my skin tone (in very natural way) and gives me a matte finish. It’s is available in 2 combinations for both normal to dry and normal to combo/ oily. In the Summer I tend to wear as less foundation as possible and this moisturizer is a must for me. I wore it everyday since last Summer and when we go in holidays at the sea my boyfriend uses it as well for SPF purposes as he doesn’t want a red nose or his skin peeling off.

In order to smooth out my lines and wrinkles I applied a thin layer of Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review) which is more than just a primer.

In my Sephora order I also included two lipsticks from the new Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist line (upcoming review). Here I’m wearing Rouge Artist No.208 Fierce Flamingo (upcoming review). This is my type of shade, cool-toned hot pink but is not the best for this look, I know that. To be honest with you guys I had applied this color right after breakfast and I did my eye makeup a few hours later and I didn’t want to remove the shade.

I was also testing the lipstick so I didn’t want to interfere with its performance and the result was phenomenal. The color lasted on my lips the entire day. But definitely this is not the right shade for this Apricotine warm toned palette. I will try it with another warm lip color and update this post in the future.

