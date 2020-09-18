Hello sweeties!

After the launch of NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation we get a new lip line. NARS Air Matte Lip Color has a similar packaging to the new foundation which makes me think of a new makeup range where more products are going to join in the future.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – November 2020 at NARS, SEPHORA, NORDSTROM, SAKS, ULTA, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Air Matte Lip Color New Line

The new line will be available in 10 colors. Are these 10 colors going to be available for Asian market while internationally we’ll see many more? I don’t know the answer to this question yet. Only by looking at the promo photos I can distinguish more than than 10 shades for sure. I mean the entire range of vibrant pink and purples? I really hope we are going to see all of them in November.

NARS Air Matte Lip Color is a liquid lipstick with a light texture as if “kissed by the air”. It is soft like a cushion and light like a feather, giving you soft matte lips. This sounds so good, especially now when under my mask I want to wear a lip shade that will not stain and will be long lasting.



It comes in a squeezable matte plastic tube with a bent doe-footed applicator.

RELATED: NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Review, Swatches

SHADES:

00031: Pink nude



00033: Rose nude



00035: Mauve



00037: Warm beige

RELATED: NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Looks

00039: Warm pink



00041: Brick red



00043: Coral

00045: Orange red



00047: Bright Red



00049: Deep red

RELATED: NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

I’m not seeing the pinks and the purples shades in here so I’m really hoping the collection will be available (at least online) in a wider variety of shades.

What are your thoughts?