Home Beauty NARS Air Matte Lip Color for November 2020
Beauty

NARS Air Matte Lip Color for November 2020

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello sweeties!

After the launch of NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation we get a new lip line. NARS Air Matte Lip Color has a similar packaging to the new foundation which makes me think of a new makeup range where more products are going to join in the future.

NARS Air Matte Lip Color Nudes

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – November 2020 at NARS, SEPHORA, NORDSTROM, SAKS, ULTA, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

 

NARS Air Matte Lip Color New Line

Air Matte Lip Color – New & Permanent – 7.5 ml

The new line will be available in 10 colors. Are these 10 colors going to be available for Asian market while internationally we’ll see many more? I don’t know the answer to this question yet. Only by looking at the promo photos I can distinguish more than than 10 shades for sure. I mean the entire range of vibrant pink and purples? I really hope we are going to see all of them in November.

NARS Air Matte Lip Color Pink Purple

NARS Air Matte Lip Color is a liquid lipstick with a light texture as if “kissed by the air”. It is soft like a cushion and light like a feather, giving you soft matte lips. This sounds so good, especially now when under my mask I want to wear a lip shade that will not stain and will be long lasting.

NARS Air Matte Lip Color Trio

It comes in a squeezable matte plastic tube with a bent doe-footed applicator.

RELATED: NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Review, Swatches

NARS Air Matte Lip Color Applicator

SHADES:

  • 00031: Pink nude
  • 00033: Rose nude
  • 00035: Mauve
  • 00037: Warm beige

RELATED: NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Looks

NARS Air Matte Lip Color Collection

  • 00039: Warm pink
  • 00041: Brick red
  • 00043: Coral
  • 00045: Orange red
  • 00047: Bright Red
  • 00049: Deep red

RELATED: NARS Star Scene Cheek Palette Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

NARS Air Matte Lip Color Red Shades

I’m not seeing the pinks and the purples shades in here so I’m really hoping the collection will be available (at least online) in a wider variety of shades.

What are your thoughts?

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Viseart Apricotine Petit Pro Palette Review, Live Swatches,...

Charlotte Tilbury Holiday 2020 Collection launches on 1st...

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Palette...

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palettes for Fall 2020...

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection Gift Sets

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection

Pat McGrath Boudoir Rose & Belle Amour Divinyl...

Marc Jacobs Beauty Cherrific Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette...

Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter Superstar Glow & New Jewel...

Laura Mercier Holiday 2020 Collection & Gift Sets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.