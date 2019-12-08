Hello sweeties!

I can honestly say that Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 is the best and most complex moisturiser I’ve ever tried. Here, I’ve said it right from the start and I’ll explain more in detail why this product is a the holy grail especially for those with normal to combo and oily skin but also for anyone who is fighting the anti-aging battle.

Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 Review

Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 ($33.00 / £34.00 for 60 ml / 6 fl oz) comes in a squeezable blue tube that needs to be shaken very well before you start applying the product onto your face.

This super-light anti-ageing moisturiser with SPF protection minimises shine by absorbing excess oil. A gentle mineral-based sunscreen and potent blend of antioxidants protect and fortify the skin. The sheer tint and soft matte finish make it the perfect makeup base.

I’m still a bit confused on what’s the right name for this product. I get it that is a complex product with lots of benefits and great active ingredients but even after using it for a few months I can’t remember its name properly.

Is it either Paula’s Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 or Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30? I’ll stick to the last version for now. Basically right from the start, the name gives away so much about this product, but at first I was really intrigued…is it a moisturiser or a sunscreen?

For me it is both because I apply the recommended amount of product (1/3 of a teaspoon for the face and neck) but is even more than this. I was in love with it from the first try and you know is hard for someone with oily or combo skin type to praise a moisturiser that doubles as a sunscreen as well and on top has anti-aging properties. 🙂 What more would I possible want?

I’m almost finishing my first tube and I already want to stock up on this. I hope Paula will never discontinue this product or I don’t know if I can find a dupe. Let’s talk ingredients and benefits and you’ll see why. 🙂

Key Ingredients & Benefits

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Oxide is a super gentle UV filter and my favorite as you can use it alone , unlike synthetic UV filters that irritate sensitive skin. It can be used even by children and six months babies as it is super gentle on the skin.

Usually the texture is thick and leaves a white cast behind but this one is magical as it as a lightweight texture with a sheer, beige tint that neutralises the white cast. I can even say that on my light skin tone it manages to blur out fine lines and small skin imperfections so I use it as a makeup primer as well.

Silicones

Silicones are usually painted in a bad light when we talk skincare. Is not exactly like that as is false they are suffocating the skin. They just create a protective barrier on the skin and keep in mind this barrier is not impenetrable.

Thanks to their molecular structure, silicones leave gaps in between each molecule allowing your skin to perspire and active ingredients to penetrate your skin.

The silicones in Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 make the texture easy to glide on the skin and give you that smooth sensation when you apply the product. This is a huge thing if you want to layer your foundation evenly because I told you earlier for me this product doubles as a foundation primer as well.

Antioxidants Fight the Aging-Aging Battle

Like all the good Paula’s Choice products this one makes no exception when it comes to being packed with lots of antioxidants to fight the anti-aging battle. Here are some of them:

Resveratrol: An antioxidant found in grapes, it destroys free radicals and prevents UVB-induced damage. I used one of The Ordinary products for this but now I’m happy I’ve found one product that has it all.

An antioxidant found in grapes, it destroys free radicals and prevents UVB-induced damage. I used one of The Ordinary products for this but now I’m happy I’ve found one product that has it all. Epigallocatechin Gallate: The antioxidant in green tea that neutralises free radicals, reduces inflammation and prevents UVB-induced damage.

The antioxidant in green tea that neutralises free radicals, reduces inflammation and prevents UVB-induced damage. Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate: Is a oil-soluble Vitamin C derivative that penetrates skin deeper than all other forms. It fights free radicals, boosts collagen and brightens the complexion.

Personal Use & Thoughts

From the first use I fell in love with Paula’s Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defence SPF 30 because of its lighweight texture that is so friendly with combo and oil skin types. I can’t stand any face cream or other skincare product that has a thick texture or leaves a greasy film behind. This one is soooo different and gets absorbed so fast into the skin.

If you have combo or oily skin you’ll love that it dries down to a matte finish. I wouldn’t call it a moisturiser though because it provides very little hydration but because I’m an oily skin (combination sometimes) I’m not complaining.

For me it’s a complex and multi-use product that saves me a lot of time in the morning when I just apply The Ordinary Salycilic Acid 2% (review) and Vitamin C Serum (review) prior to Paula’s Choice moisturiser. It’s true that I skip some Green Tea Serum on there some days. 🙂

Everyone else make sure you are applying a moisturiser or hyluronic acid serum underneath. My hero is NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex (Review) which is available in a travel size too if you want to give it a try.

Now my favorite part which is the sheer beige tint it gives to my skin which it does manage to smooth out fine skin imperfections. I did wear it as well during my holiday this summer when I got a tan. On me it still looked fine as I didn’t tan too much but on my boyfriend who is medium skin and tanned a lot, it tended to look ashy. So he didn’t want to use it anymore after he got a serious tan as the color created a white cast and didn’t look that good.

It can work on most skin tones but if you are darker I can’t guarantee it will look natural if you wear it alone without a foundation. I can’t decide what is the best feature in this product as the antioxidants that enhance sun protection and help keep wrinkles away are pretty important as well.

Do you see now what I said in the beginning that Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 is The Best I’ve Ever Tried? I can’t see myself replacing this product anytime soon to be honest.

Have you tried it? If so, I’d like to hear your oppinions! 🙂

