Hello beauties!

Last week I went to my local Sephora store to check out the new Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist LipBrush Lipstick line. There are 60 new lip shades and this stylish packaging that catches your eyes instantly. In store they didn’t have all the 60 shades and I was really unlucky as they didn’t have any of the ones I wanted.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Make Up For Ever | Europe Launch Date – Now at Sephora France, Sephora Italy, Sephora Poland | soon at Sephora US

Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist LipBrush Lipstick for Fall 2020

So, I went home thinking I’ll order them online. I still haven’t honestly because my package from Rouge Bunny Rouge arrived and it contained 7 new lipstick shades that made me pause my order for MUFE lipsticks. Some of you already bought a few of these new shades and you were kind enough to share swatches with me on Instagram. 🙂

Make Up For Ever is one of my old time favorite brands with a great quality when it comes to its makeup products but who’s rarely in the spotlight. It’s a dear brand used by makeup artists and unfortunately one that so many don’t talk about. Their products actually sell without needing to be advertised all the time.

So I’m still puzzled if I should still buy the 3 shades I have on my list or let this launch go as I have enough lip products and I should focus on the upcoming Holiday 2020 launches.