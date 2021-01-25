Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette & Intensive Skin Serum Cushion Foundation for March 2021

Hello lovelies!

I don’t talk about Bobbi Brown makeup that often but the upcoming release of these new Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette and Intensive Ski Serum Cushion Foundation got me excited. Obviously the palette is right up my alley, color story and packaging but I’m a bit interested in the new cushion foundation too.

Actually the Intensive Ski Serum Cushion Foundation is currently available in Asia so I’m hopping it will soon be released globally. More information right after the cut!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at Bobbi Brown, HARRODS, Selfridges, SEPHORA, Look Fantastic, Nordstrom, Saks | Currently available in Asia

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette & Intensive Ski Serum Cushion Foundation for Spring 2021

Eight colors are based on pink, rose, and gold, which are inspired by natural plants. All eight colors are packed with new shades developed just for this palette. Even if several colors are layered, a clear and transparent effect is achieved.

SHADES:

Calla Lily – luxe eyeshadow rich matte

– luxe eyeshadow rich matte Electric Flora – luxe eye shadow gelee

– luxe eye shadow gelee Velvet Bloom – luxe eye shadow rich matte

– luxe eye shadow rich matte Metal Rose – luxe eye shadow gelee

– luxe eye shadow gelee Honey Blush – luxe eye shadow gelee

– luxe eye shadow gelee Deep Bloom – luxe eye shadow rich matte

– luxe eye shadow rich matte Bronzed Petal – luxe eye shadow gelee

– luxe eye shadow gelee Pink Blossom – luxe eye shadow rich matte

Check my Instagram for a sneak peek of this palette and some swatches. This is definitely a palette that I have on my list not only because of the obvious pink color story and packaging but for the gelee eyeshadow formula. Last year I tried Bobbi Brown Luxe formula and I loved it so now I’m even more tempted but less shimmer and sparkle but in this gelee format.

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

As you know the Holiday 2020 edition of the Luxe Eyeshadow Quad sold out instantly so I have the same feeling for our new Luxe Metal Rose right here. So if you do like it grab it when you find it as the quantities may be very limited without a restock. I’ll definitely grab mine so you can count on live swatches and my review, I just hope I’ll post them in time before this beauty sells out.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Intensive Skin Serum Cushion Foundation SPF40 – New & Limited Edition

Bobbi Brown’s Intensive Skin Serum series is a “beauty serum foundation” series that contains plenty of skin care ingredients such as Cordyceps sinensis. It gives a lively and firm feeling and leads to a soft and fluffy skin. It is also a popular secret that it has a silky smooth texture and gives a transparent finish that makes use of the original luster of bare skin. Cushion type for firm and glossy skin.

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

The famous Intensive Skin Serum Cushion Foundation has evolved from a liquid type to a cushion while maintaining the function of this “essence foundation”. Simply apply it so that it blends in lightly texture and the thin film adheres tightly, making it easy to obtain a natural glossy skin. It’s a compact type that you can easily carry around during the day, so it’s nice to have a beautiful finish like a liquid foundation on the go. It’s refillable too.



Obviously there’s a downsize to this foundation and the fact that was formulated for Asian skin makes the color range very limited. So limited to the point that only 6 shades will be released ranging from Extra Light and Porcelain to Light Medium.