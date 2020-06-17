Hello everyone!

I know I’m late to the party in reviewing Tom Ford Lip Spark lipsticks but better late than never. I was actually very excited when they launched and hurry to Selfridges to swatch them. Yes, it was long time ago and the turn off was that they were quite sheer when swatched on my hand.

Tom Ford Lip Spark Lipsticks Review

I decided to give them another try and buy just two shades, Baby and Commando to test them properly. I had to go with a pink and a beige color just to be safe. They are indeed super sparkly so very Instagrammable if you like while the packaging is very luxurious. I don’t own any Tom Ford lipstick in a silver mirror-like packaging so these will go straight to my collection.

For this review I worn both colors on their own, directly applied on my bare lips. I’ll have to show you how these babies, especially the Baby shade looks applied over a matte bright lipstick. You see…they have the most powerful shimmer and shine but they provide a sheer color base.

Tom Ford No.15 Baby Lip Spark Review

Tom Ford Beauty Baby ($55.00 / £40.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a light baby pink with cool undertones and a shimmer metallic finish. It had medium coverage in a single layer which was due mostly to the shimmer effect rather than a strong color base. Upon application it looked more like a bright silver which changed to pink-lilac.

The strong sparkle/ shimmer it has makes the color shift when you look at it from different angles. As much as I love pink I’m not going to wear this shade on its own. It’s mostly shimmer and shine and I prefer to use it as a topper and have a good color base underneath.

The texture felt smooth and glided easily across the lips with pulling or tugging. I didn’t feel any grit or glitter and I was quite surprise to see how emollient it felt. It was quite smooth and glided effortlessly across my lips, even smoothing out some of my lip lines. I was really impressed by the formula and application as I was expecting to be disappointed judging from the amount of sparkle / shimmer this lipstick shows.

It didn’t feel dry at all during the wear, quite moisturizing I may say with a very comfortable feel. While I ate and drink, the color lasted bravely for about 5 hours. When the majority of sparkle wore off, there wasn’t almost any base color…just some fine shimmer.

Tom Ford Baby Lip Spark is a color that ads instant luminosity and shimmer to your lips. Truth be told I don’t know how many will be able to incorporate a look with this color worn on its on, over the lips. I see it more as a topper over a bright matte fuchsia lip color. I’m probably going to update this post and show you a photo of this combination but most certainly I’ll post on Instagram.

Tom Ford No.13 Commando Lip Spark Review

Tom Ford Beauty Commando ($55.00 / £40.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a light-medium copper with warm undertones due to the multi-colored pearl with gold/ pink reflexes and a high metallic finish. It had a medium coverage buildable in two layers to a semi-opaque.

The application went on smoothly without pulling or tugging. I love that it had such a high shine and shimmer that it brightened up my lips instantly and hide any lip lines. In a sunny day this shade will sparkle so bright and make you the center of attention.

The texture was smooth but thin and very comfortable on the lips. I didn’t feel any shimmer/ sparkle and I was pleasantly surprised by how soft and smooth it felt. The formula was very emollient and quite moisturizing during the wear.

Here’s a photo I posted on Instagram the other day when I was wearing this shade (30 min after application). I wore the color on its own in two layers and you can see how beautifully it reflects the gold. Even though this shade is not my speed, I had a lovely time wearing it.

To me this shade brings back some memories from the early 80’s when my mum and her friends used to wear very shimmery lipsticks. My mum really loved this shade but she had to admit is not my cup of tea so it’s hers now. 🙂

While I ate and drink this color went on for almost five hours and felt quite hydrating over time. Here’s a photo with lip swatch I took before I removed my makeup for that day. Mostly the shine and shimmer remained while the color base was actually very sheer.

I’m tempted to try more Tom Ford Beauty Lip Spark shades but I’d have to choose something darker this time. I’m aiming for No.16 Lovesick and No.08 Daze or No.10 Stinger. What do you guys think? Have you tried any of these shades?

