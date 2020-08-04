Hello beauties!
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale started today so if you are card hold member you can already start doing some damage. For non-cardholders Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will start from 19 August and will last until 30 August. Some consider this to be a huge event because is a sale where you can buy luxury and high end items at discounted prices. For me Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is special because we can shop new Fall season products in advance and also enjoy the exclusive products, sets and kits that brands are putting together for a limited time, exclusive for Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
U.S. Launch Date – 4 -20 August 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale | Canada Launch Date – 19 August – 3 September 2020 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020
Nordstrom claims that new items will be added daily. So make sure to refresh the page and check out the newness. I’ll try my best to upload this post and keep you in the loop.
Cardmember Early Access Dates
- Icons shop August 4th through the 18th
- Ambassadors shop August 7th through 18th
- Influencers shop August 10th through 18th
- Insiders shop August 13th through 18th
Non Card Members Access Date
Non-cardmembers can shop the sale from August 19th until August 30th when it’s going to be the last day.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Makeup Exclusives for 2020
- beautyblender Electric Feels Set for $35 ($56 value)
- Becca Backlight Priming Filter Primer for $21 ($39 value)
- Becca Hydra-Mist set & Refresh Powder for $23.40 ($39 after sale)
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Lipstick & Gloss Duo for $29 ($55 value) — Sazan and Free Spirit
- Bobbi Brown Easy Essentials Set for $79 ($250 value) NEW ( A versatile eye-and-cheek palette of smoky-lilac and dusty-rose shades with a hint of shimmering chocolate, plus High Shimmer Lip Gloss and Smokey Eye Mascara, all in an exclusive pink travel pouch.)
- Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Duo for $29 ($58 value) — Bare Pink, Bare Rose
- Charlotte Tilbury Glowing, Gorgeous Eye Secrets Set for $70 ($96 value)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set for $68 ($91 value) — Pillow Talk Lip Cheat, Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Pillow Talk Lip Bath
- Deborah Lippmann The Stripper Duo for $35 ($60 value)
- Dior Professional Maximizing Lips & Eyes Set for $68 NEW
- Dior Diorshow Professional Volumizing Mascara Set for $59 NEW
- Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Set for $50 ($75 value
- Giorgio Armani Glow Set for $75 ($112 value)
- Giorgio Armani Travel Lip Maestro Set for $42 ($62 value) — shades 400, Casual Pink, Granite NEW
- Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer & Setting Powder for $59 ($59 value)
- Lancome Definicils Lengthening & Defining Mascara Set for $59.50 ($96.50 value)
- Lancome Hypnose Drama Bigger & Bolder Lash Kit for $59.50
- Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Trio for $58 ($87 value)
- Laura Mercier Lip Glace Trio for $56 ($84 value)
- Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Primer for $49 ($75 value)
- Luxie Rose Gold Eye Brush Set for $30 ($58 value)
- Luxie Rose Gold Face Brush Set for $35 ($78 value)
- MAC All Star Face Palette for $42.50 ($71 value)
- MAC Dream Team Eye Kit for $45 ($77 value)
- MAC Finishing Touches Fix+ Kit for $35 ($61 value) NEW
- MAC Love Me Lip Kit for $35 NEW — Pink and Neutral sets
- MAC Brush with the Best Set for $42.50 ($142 value)
- MAC Haute Gossip Mini Lipstick Kit for $32.50 ($60 value) — Package Deal, Double Date, You Can’t Chili with Us, Velvet Teddy, Plumful
- MAC Mini Lipglass Trio for $20 ($36 value) — Sweet as Pie, Under the Sheets, Sister Sister
- neuLASH neuBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Duo for $100 ($200 value)
- neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum Duo for $95 ($190 value)
- RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Duo for $110 ($220 value)
- RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Duo for $98 ($196 value)
- RIKI Skinny Mirror for $130 ($195 value)
- Tom Ford Eye Color Quad & Mini Lip Color Set for $88 — Burnished Amber quad, Scarlet Rouge & Casablanca mini lipsticks REVIEW, MAKEUP LOOK, LIVE SWATCHES
- Tom Ford Soleil Lip Blush & Cream/Powder Eye Color for $96 ($120 value) — Soleil Lip Blush, Naked Bronze Eye Color Duo
- Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil & Lip Color Sheer Set for $80 ($100 value)
- Too Faced Hangover Dynamic Duo for $39 ($64 value)
- Too Faced Plump Lips & Sexy Lashes Duo for $32 ($54 value)
- Trish McEvoy Brighten & Define Essential Eye Duo for $45 ($67 value)
- Trish McEvoy The Power of Beauty Collection for $198 ($591 value)
- Urban Decay All Nighter Duo for $42 ($81 value)
- YSL Kiss of Color Lipstick Duo for $48 — Nude Sheer (09) and Rouge Cape (83) Rouge Volupte Shines
- YSL My Lips But Better Trio for $72 ($113 value) — Nu Fatal Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick, Rouge Cape Rouge Volupte, Dive in the Nude Lip Stain
- YSL Rouge Pur Couture Travel-Sized Lipstick Set for $56 ($114 value)
- YSL Summer Skin Duo for $68 ($68 value)