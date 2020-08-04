Hello beauties!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale started today so if you are card hold member you can already start doing some damage. For non-cardholders Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will start from 19 August and will last until 30 August. Some consider this to be a huge event because is a sale where you can buy luxury and high end items at discounted prices. For me Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is special because we can shop new Fall season products in advance and also enjoy the exclusive products, sets and kits that brands are putting together for a limited time, exclusive for Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

U.S. Launch Date – 4 -20 August 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale | Canada Launch Date – 19 August – 3 September 2020 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020

Nordstrom claims that new items will be added daily. So make sure to refresh the page and check out the newness. I’ll try my best to upload this post and keep you in the loop.

Cardmember Early Access Dates

Icons shop August 4th through the 18th

Ambassadors shop August 7th through 18th

Influencers shop August 10th through 18th

Insiders shop August 13th through 18th

Non Card Members Access Date

Non-cardmembers can shop the sale from August 19th until August 30th when it’s going to be the last day.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Makeup Exclusives for 2020

