Hello lovelies!

I know I’m late to the part on Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette Review, but the launch which was so long overdue here in UK, took place while I was in holiday. I asked a friend to buy it from Selfridges so I got my hands on it a few days after I got back home from my holiday which was in the beginning of February.

To be honest for me Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Palette was an easy skip as the colors are not my speed so this palette will go to a friend from Romania. I just wanted to review it, as late as it is in case it will be repromote in the future or some of the eyeshadows will. 🙂

Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette Review

Just a quick on this Start Wars edition packaging. The palette has weight to it, feel sturdy and looks very luxurious. The only downsize for me is the gold mirror like packaging which makes it hart to photograph but which also allows fingerprints to be visible after each use. I just need to be careful with this packaging and clean it after each use (a bit obsessed with my makeup 🙂 ).

Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette ($125.00 / £115.00 for 0.70 oz. / 10 x 2g) is a repromote, limited edition featuring 10 eyeshadows with a metallic finish (only 1 is satin) and crazy intense pigmentation.

All these colors were super pigmented and deliver a great color payoff in a single swipe. The only downsize to this palette is there are not matte shades in here. So if you don’t mind completing your looks by reaching out for some mattes from another palette then you have yourself a winner.

For me having no mattes in a palette but getting the best quality out there is definitely a dream but only as long as I don’t travel and I use that kind of palette from home. I wouldn’t call a palette without any mattes, a travel friendly one as I like to have as many finishes and colors packed in the same palette when I travel.

Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette Swatches were taken on bare skin without any base or eyeshadow primer applied. I swatched each shade in a single layer so yes, they are this rich in pigmentation.

They have crazy intense metallic sheen so you can definitely enjoy a rich, opaque coverage colors. Is the same effect you will get from many metallic shades out there but used with a damp brush. For these ones you don’t need it, as they work splendid applied even dry, directly from the pan.

Shade by Shade Review

Gold Standard is a rich gold with warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. The eyeshadow had a great color payoff in a single layer applied dry from the palette. It applied evenly to bare skin and I didn’t need a damp brush to get more of that pigmentation and intense metallic sheen.

It looked wet on the lid, despite having been applied dry. The texture was super smooth and creamy, very easy to work with. It was blendable, adhered well on bare skin and had no fall out during the application/ wear. I had around nine and a half hours wear with this formula.

Inferno is a medium-dark, rosy taupe with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had rich color coverage and full opacity in a single layer. The texture was very soft and smooth, more like a thicker cream which applied like a dream on bare skin without any fall out.

It was a pleasure to apply it with my fingertips but also performed fantastic even when applied with a dry brush. It took me close to 10 hours wear without fall out or creasing.

Blue Blood is a dark plum with warm undertones and a metallic sheen. It had opaque pigmentation in a single layer, being very intense and pigmented. The texture was soft but dense cream-like which was easy to work with as it adheres well even on bare skin. I had no fall out during the application and it was so pigmented that not much product was needed. It wore well on me for almost 10 hours without fall out or creasing.

Sinful is a light and intense, dirty gold with subtle, warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. The pigmentation was fantastic in a single layer with a rich and opaque color coverage in a single pass. It was easily blendable and applied smoothly and evenly thanks to its dense and creamy texture. I felt it like very smooth metallic which looked impressive on the lid even when applied with a dry brush. I got around 10 hours wear with very minor fall out towards the end.

Underworld is a blackened navy blue with cool undertones and a pearly sheen. It was rich and pigmented but was the only shade in the palette without a metallic finish. The texture was smooth and soft but without being so creamy and buttery like the others due to having a pearly finish.

It applied well on the lid, evenly and it was easily blendable. I got around nine and half hours wear without any fall out or creasing.

Sterling is an intense, light-medium silver with neutral-to-cool undertones and a sparkling metallic sheen. This shade was definitely bright and intense in a single swipe, very luminous and something that will attract attention immediately.

It has insanely rich pigmentation with an opaque coverage and a soft and smooth texture. The texture is so creamy and rich that glides perfectly even on the lid and bursts into an intense metallic sheen. I wore it well for about 10 hours without creasing or fading.

Lapis Luxury is a deep-dark blue with cool undertones and a metallic finish. The pigmentation was on point, being rich and opaque in a single layer while the texture felt just as smooth and creamier as the other ones, gliding easily and evenly across the lid without any fall out. The metallic finish has just a bit of sparkle to it as well and has a gorgeous wet look effect that can be achieved even with a dry brush. I got around 10 hours wear before it started to fade slightly.

Divine Mink is a deep-dark, brownish gray with cooler and subtle warm undertones while finishing with a metallic sheen. It was rich and intense with a very smooth and soft, cream-like texture. It glided evenly and easily across the lid without fall out. I had a great time using this shade as it had a shiny metallic finish that was easy to obtain even with a dry brush. In terms of long wearing it took me close to 10 hours.

Hedonistic is a medium-dark, coppery red with slightly plummy effects with warm, copper undertones and a metallic sheen. It was very pigmented with a soft, smooth consistency that kick off a bit of excess powder in the pan. Just make sure to use it with a light hand and you won’t have any problems with fall out. It applies evenly and blends beautifully while lasting on the lid of about 10 hours.

Enigma is a light, medium brown with warm to golden undertones and a metallic sheen. It had a fantastic color payoff with a rich and opaque color payoff in a single layer. The texture was cream-like, feeling very smooth to the touch. It blended easily and adhered well on the skin showing that beautiful melted-like metallic finish. I got around 10 hours wear out of it.

Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

Here’s the first makeup look I did using Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Mothership Eyeshadow Palette where I tried to use quite a lot of shades. It’s an intense look and I’d have definitely loved to have some mattes to work with. This palette is so pigmented and intense that a little product goes a long way so you don’t have to use too much.

On my cheeks I’m also wearing the new Diorskin Nude Luminizer in Vibrant Coral (upcoming review) while on my lips I have Ted Baker Satin Lipstick in Spicey (upcoming review).

I’m also wearing just a touch of SUQQU Hanairoka Pure Color Blush (review, swatches) on my cheeks!

In this second look I’ve used less shades and a touch of Gold Standard around my tear duct to give a pop of color to that area. On my cheeks I’m wearing the new MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Postmodernist Peach (review, swatches). I bought both MAC new shades and until the review is up you can check out LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram.

