The latest newness in beauty represents the launch of NARS Pressed Pigments for Summer 2020. There will be 6 pressed pigments launching next month!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , John Lewis, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

NARS Pressed Pigments for Summer 2020

These new Power Chrome Loose Eye Pigments are monochromatic eyeshadows with a creamy formula that adheres on the skin for a long time. A lineup of six colors, including nude colors such as rose and bronze, and bold colors such as bright cobalt blue and blackened red, with loose pigments and pearls laid out without gaps creates a hologram-like shine.

In a single layer, you get a shiny glow, and you can control the glow by layering or blending with other colors. Scroll down for SWATCHES!

