NARS Pressed Pigments for Summer 2020

February 19, 2020

Hello beauties!

The latest newness in beauty represents the launch of NARS Pressed Pigments for Summer 2020. There will be 6 pressed pigments launching next month!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , John Lewis, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

NARS Pressed Pigments for Summer 2020

These new Power Chrome Loose Eye Pigments are monochromatic eyeshadows with a creamy formula that adheres on the skin for a long time. A lineup of six colors, including nude colors such as rose and bronze, and bold colors such as bright cobalt blue and blackened red, with loose pigments and pearls laid out without gaps creates a hologram-like shine.

In a single layer, you get a shiny glow, and you can control the glow by layering or blending with other colors. Scroll down for SWATCHES!

RELATED: NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Looks

 

Earlier today I posted on my Instagram swatches of all these 6 shades. Check them out and make sure to swipe left to see all the photos!

