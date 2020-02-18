Home Beauty Dior Backstage Eye Palette for Summer 2020
Dior Backstage Eye Palette for Summer 2020

February 18, 2020

Hello beauties!

Just the other day I spotted Dior Backstage Eye Palette Summer 2020 edition at Sephora and even on Dior’s website. We are getting a fourth Backstage Eye Palette, this time in darker shades but I do spot some rosy shadows in there as well. This palette is definitely suitable for everyone but I’m sure those with darker skin will love it the most. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Spotted Now at SEPHORA

Dior Backstage Eye Palette for Summer 2020

Dior Backstage Eye Palette – $49.00 / £39.00

Dior Backstage Eye Palette is the Dior makeup artists’ secret weapon to create an array of pro eye looks, from the most natural to the most defined. Inspired by the energy backstage at the runway shows and makeup artist essentials, the Dior Backstage Eye Palette includes shades that suit all skin tones in buildable matte and iridescent textures for perfect eyes.

  • 004 Rosewood Neutrals

This palette is your secret weapon to create dimension for a beautiful professional look. From the most natural looking to the most perfect look

I posted swatches on my Instagram yesterday so do take a look! Now this palette looks irresistible, it’s a shame that the packaging looks so cheap. 🙁

