It was about time to see the first SUQQU Liquid Lipstick Collection and looking at the new lip products and shades gets me excited. Just the other day I was saying I will fight for the Powder Face Compact Palette featured in SUQQU Fall 2020 Color Collection but now I’ve put a few lip shades on my wish-list as well. The new SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid line will include 14 shades in glossy and soft matte finishes. I have lip swatches down bellow!

UK Launch Date – September 2020 at Selfridges, Harrods | Japan Launch Date – 4 September 2020

SUQQU Liquid Lipstick Fall 2020 Collection

SUQQU’s first liquid lip was inspired by the behavior of women who love to wear “deep red” shades. In the days when lipstick wasn’t born, women said that they used a ring finger (red index finger) to put a solid crimson rub on their lips and color them.



The SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid created from these beautiful works is a lip item with a new sensation that “puts a color” instead of putting a color. It brings out luster while firmly coloring and brings out the beauty of the person’s inner surface.



The formula is amazingly light, yet it manages to deliver an intense color. It has a mousse-like texture that will glide smoothly and evenly across the lips. After a few minutes, the oil evaporates, turning into a thin film of color and sticking to your lips. There’s no feeling of stickiness so you’ll experience a super soft, comfortable feel throughout the wear.

What is unique about the formula of the new SUQQU Liquid Lipsticks is that it contains the coating material used for mascara. It keeps colors firmly for a long time with a high adhesion. Because it is mixed with a highly viscous oil, it doesn’t set like crispness like mascara and gives a smooth wearing comfort.

The SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid liquid lipstick line has two textures. The fog, soft matte, has a soft and hazy finish that creates a sophisticated lip color. On the other hand the glow texture has a moist and glossy feel that gives a gorgeous shine and intensity.

Comfort Lip Fluid Liquid Lipstick – New (Matte Shades)

SHADES:

01 Azuki Candy – Dull red that looks like autumn and winter. Matches any skin color

02 Mai Beni – A refreshing and bright fruity red with a perfect balance of blue and red.

03 Cotton Strawberry – A chic rose whose slight dullness gives off an adult scent.

04 Kaho – Sophisticated pink beige that suits both formal and casual wear.

05 Yellow ripe fruit – An adult orange amber that matches the skin color like a ripe fruit.

06 Silk dyeing – Snow beige with a whitish flesh with a sense of omission.

07 Roasting – Warm brown with warmth and depth that blends well with the skin.

Take a look at SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Liquid Lipstick Matte lip swatches which are presented in the same order:

Comfort Lip Fluid Liquid Lipstick – New (Glow Shades)

SHADES:

01 Red sleeves – A fascinating intense red in a single coat.



02 Yushu – A soft and warm fig red reminiscent of fig fruits.

03 Flower raft – Pure and sweet coral with a pure impression.

04 Saikure – A chic ocher brown that looks sophisticated on anyone.

05 Yuo Orange – A fresh dewy orange.

06 Fujishizuku – A purplish aquatic berry that enhances your luster



07 Hanami – Grayish purple with a dull mode that creates the look of the season.

Now let’s take a look at the lip swatches which appear in the same order:

