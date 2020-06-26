Hello beauties!

Yesterday I announced the upcoming launch of Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation launching in July 2020 exclusively online. While the old formula is going to be discontinued, Tom Ford launches this new foundation which retails for the same price and includes 40 shades.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 14 July 2020 at SEPHORA (for VIB) | 15 July 2020 for everyone else….soon at Nordstrom, SAKS, Beautylish, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Selfridges

Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation

A soft-focus matte foundation with a hydrating, silky formula and medium-to-full coverage that lasts all day. The range contains 40 shades and it’s suitable for all skin types.

Highlighted Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates and supports skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Active Blend (Antioxidants, Vitamins C and E, and Caffeine): Treat your complexion to all-day, ultra-comfortable wear.

Soft-Focus Microsphere Powders: Diffuse and blur light.

The old formula of Tom Ford Traceless Perfecting Foundation SPF 15 is ON SALE NOW for 30% at Nordstrom, retailing for only $61.60. They have 30% discount on other Tom Ford makeup products as well if you want to take advantage of this sale!